Chris Lemonis has signed a contract extension less than a month after leading Mississippi State baseball to its first national title.
After leaving Indiana in 2018 following four seasons with the Hoosiers, it was clear Lemonis wanted to reach the pinnacle. He has done that, and now he continues to show commitment to the school from which his father Thomas graduated.
The length of the extension was not given in an MSU athletics new release Tuesday morning, but Mississippi law allows a maximum of four-year contracts for employees of state colleges and universities. Lemonis essentially gets a rollover of his contract with a base salary of $1.25 million this season and a $25,000 increase each following year.
"Chris has made an immediate impact on Mississippi State Baseball, leading our program to a national championship in just his second complete season," MSU athletic director John Cohen said in the release. "Chris, his staff and student-athletes continue to raise the high bar of excellence both on and off the field, and we are thrilled about our program's future. We look forward to having Chris and his family in Starkville for a long time."
CWS Vanderbilt Mississippi St Baseball
Lemonis’ assistant coaches make up the highest paid staff in the country, per the release.
Lemonis was named national coach of the year along with the national title last season.
Getting a raise following proven success is nothing new for Lemonis at MSU. His contract was also readjusted in 2019 after a run to the College World Series.
"Never a day passes that I am not honored to be the head baseball coach at Mississippi State," Lemonis said. "I want to thank (MSU predisent) Dr. Mark Keenum, John Cohen and our administration for their belief in me, and I am looking forward to many more years in maroon and white. We are proud of what we have accomplished so far, and we are excited about the future as we strive for more championships."
The Bulldogs are 114-37 in three seasons with Lemonis at the helm including a trip to the CWS each season — the 2020 season was cut short before postseason play.
Nineteen players have been drafted by MLB teams in Lemonis’ tenure.