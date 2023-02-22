MSU Jurrangelo Cijntje

Mississippi State freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje throws with both arms. He's effective and not a "circus act," MSU coach Chris Lemonis says.

 MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE — Freshman switch-pitching phenom Jurrangelo Cijntje got the start on Wednesday afternoon for Mississippi State, a long-awaited start since signing with the Bulldogs.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you