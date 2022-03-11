STARKVILLE – While pitching remains a work in progress the first night of the post-Landon Sims Era was a smashing success for the Mississippi State offense as the Bulldogs defeated Princeton 11-2 at Dudy Noble Field.
Right fielder Kellum Clark homered twice and doubled to lead a 13-hit attack.
MSU and Princeton will plays two games Sunday, a nine-inning first game and a seven-inning second game. The first game begins at 11 a.m.
Sims, one of the top pitchers in college baseball, was injured last Friday at Tulane.
The school had not publicly commented on Sims’ injury before MSU coach Chris Lemonis offered a little clarity in his Princeton postgame comments.
Sims told former MSU great Will Clark he heard a “pop” in his arm when the injury occurred. Clark made the comments the following day on the Bulldogs’ in-game radio broadcast.
Friday Lemonis was looking ahead.
"We'll probably know something Monday. We're getting some second opinions and things like that," he said.
Lemonis didn't speak like one who believed Sims would return soon. His said his players have handled things well.
"I think they've handled it pretty well. The first couple of days were probably pretty tough for everybody. It's next man up. Nobody feels sorry for us, I promise you that. I tell them the only one that will feel sorry for them is their momma. No opponent ... everybody else likes to see us a little bit struggling. We've got to respond."
Sims had recorded 27 strikeouts in 15 2-3 innings with a 1.15 ERA.
Sophomore right-hander Preston Johnson got the ball in the first crack at replacing that production.
He allowed two runs with 10 strikeouts in six innings but gave up six hits to a winless Ivy League team hitting .235 when the day began.
The Tigers (0-9) led early with a home run to start the game from center fielder Brendan Cumming who drilled a 3-2 Johnson fastball over the wall in left.
Johnson walked two.
"I thought Preston was good, especially after the rough start. Kamren James made a really nice play to keep that first inning in check, and Preston settled in and pitched really well."
Freshman Pico Kohn pitched the seventh and eighth, Drew Talley the ninth.
Princeton totaled 10 hits.
Clark backed the Bulldogs’ (8-7) pitching with seven RBIs.
His three-run home run to deep right-center in the first gave the Bulldogs the lead, and Princeton would never threaten. He later added an RBI double and a second three-run home run in the eighth.
Luke Hancock, Brad Cumbest and James each had two hits.
---
Top 1, Princeton 1, MSU 0
Johnson gives up three hits in the inning, one of them a leadoff home run to Cumming. He settles down and finishes with back-to-back strikeouts to strand a runner at second.
Bottom 1, MSU 3, Princeton 1
Hancock doubles on first pitch from Emus. After Hines walks with 1 out, Clark homers deeeeep to right-center. MSU leads 3-1. Cumbest reaches second when Cumming, the center fielder, and Kelly, the right fielder, almost collide, and Cumming drops the ball. E8. The Dogs send eight to plate, and Tanner Leggett strikes out to end it.
Top 2, MSU 3, Princeton 1
Tigers go in order. Johnson strikes out the first two.
Bottom 2, MSU 4, Princeton 1
Forsythe grounds out, Hancock singles, his second hit of the night. James reaches on an error, and Hancock takes third. Hines pops up on the infield, 2 outs. Tanner singles up the middle, and Hancock scores (4-1). Clark lines to center.
Top 3, MSU 4, Princeton 1
Johnson gives up a hit, his fourth, but strands the runner. He’s at 60 pitches.
Bottom 3, MSU 6, Princeton 1
Alford (no relation) walks. Leggett doubles. Forsythe singles through the left side to score both runs (6-1).
Top 4, MSU 6, Princeton 1
Johnson gives up a walk but nothing else. Gets a fly out and two strikeouts.
Bottom 4, MSU 6, Princeton 1
New pitcher for Princeton is Hoefer, another right-hander. He retires the Dogs in order, two with strikeouts.
Top 5, MSU 6, Princeton 1
Kelly leads off with a single up the middle, fifth hit allowed by Johnson. He gets a strikeout then a double play ball.
Bottom 5, MSU 7, Princeton 1
Leadoff first-pitch home run for Cumbest, his fourth of the year. He needed that. He’s been slumping.
Top 6, MSU 7, Princeton 2
Johnson gives up a two-out RBI double to Granet. Sixth hit for Princeton.
Bottom 6, MSU 8, Princeton 2
RBI double for Clark who drives in his fourth run of the game.
Top 7, MSU 8, Princeton 2
Kohn replaces Johnson and retires the side in order.
Bottom 7, MSU 8, Princeton 2
Dogs go in order. It’s still Hoefer pitching for Princeton.
Top 8, MSU 8, Princeton 2
Kohn gives up a couple of hits but ends the inning with strikeouts, one called, one swinging.
Bottom 8, MSU 11, Princeton 2
Clark has added another three-run home run. He’s homered twice and has an RBI double. Pitching change here for Princeton with two outs. Seven RBIs for Clark.
Pregame
Princeton (0-8)
CF R/R Brendan Cumming (.323)
DH R/R Alejandro Espinel (.278)
LF L/L Nadir Lewis (.500)
1B Matt Scannell (.190)
SS R/R Noah Granet (.125)
C L/R Carlos Abello (.263)
3B R/R Nick DiPietrantonio (.211)
RF L/R Jordan Kelly (.333)
2B B/R Eric Marasheski (.200)
RHP Jackson Emus 0-1, 1.38, 13.0 IP
MSU (7-7)
1B L/R Luke Hancock (.294)
LF R/R Kamren James (.277)
DH L/R Hunter Hines (.367)
C R/R Logan Tanner (.314)
RF L/R Kellum Clark (.143)
CF R/R Brad Cumbest (.298)
3B R/R Slate Alford (.143)
2B R/R Tanner Leggett (.207)
SS R/R Lane Forsythe (.130)
RHP Preston Johnson 1-0, 2.76, 16 1-3