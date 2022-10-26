TUPELO – The life of Sam Alton Westmoreland was celebrated Wednesday with more smiles than tears.
Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate and walk-on football player at Mississippi State, died last week days before his 19th birthday.
The most repeated word from the Rev. Father Phillip Parker, Westmoreland's minister at All Saints Episcopal Church, and a collection of friends and coaches was “smile.”
Tupelo coach Ty Hardin even used it in a “Sam” acronym to sum up his former two-year starter at right tackle for the Golden Wave.
S – Smile.
A – Authentic.
M – Magnetic.
“He was real, and that’s special in today’s world,” Hardin said. “People were attracted to Sam.”
THS flags adorned the outside of The Orchard church where a large crowd gathered to console family and say goodbye.
Team buses from Mississippi State arrived about 10 minutes before the start, and MSU teammates and coaches sat together left of center while a loop of Westmoreland photos in life situations, some football some not, projected on the church’s media screens.
The smile was present in each photo, along with his long, flowing blond hair.
Former THS teammates in their blue jerseys filled the front rows on the other side.
Parker described Westmoreland as a welcoming young man committed to his faith and a leader among his peers in the church.
He spoke of the friendship between his own son and Sam Alton, as many referred to Westmoreland, and the number of young people who spent time in the home of parents Josh and Amanda Westmoreland.
“We need to continue what Sam Alton started and love each other. Sam Alton loved. We need to take the love that God has for us and share it with those who are hurting,” Parker said.
Josh and Amanda were presented with Sam’s framed Mississippi State jersey and a certificate from the school.
A true freshman, he did not appear in any games this season, but associate athletics director Jay Perry spoke of Westmoreland turning heads as a scout team player taking on veteran linebacker Tyrus Wheat, one of the Bulldogs best defensive players.
“Life is full of moments, some good, some bad, some happy, some sad, some easy, some hard. Sam Alton was on this planet for 6,937 days. Let us not remember or judge or be fearful because of one of those 6,937 days. That doesn’t define Sam,” Perry said. “What defines Sam are all the things that we’ve heard … love, charisma, friendship.”
