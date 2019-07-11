The NCAA is going to put John Cohen’s baseball acumen to good use.
The Mississippi State athletics director has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. He will serve a four-year term, which starts Sept. 1.
Cohen was MSU’s baseball coach for eight seasons and took the Bulldogs to the College World Series finals in 2013. He was named AD in 2016.
The NCAA’s baseball committee is composed of 10 members. Cohen is replacing South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner as the Southeast representative.
“It’s a great honor,” Cohen said, “and it’s one of those things where you want to listen a lot more than you want to talk in the beginning, to learn the nature of what they’re doing.”