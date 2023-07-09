Mississippi State baseball’s top 2023 commit had to wait longer than expected to hear his name called on night one of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Colin Houck, a shortstop from Parkview High School in Liburn, Georgia, was selected by the New York Mets with the No. 32 overall pick, there third pick in the competitive balance round A in Sunday’s first night of the 2023 MLB Draft. He was regarded as one of the draft’s top prospects, rated No. 12 overall by MLB.com.
The pick has a Draft slot value of $2,607,500 if he chooses to sign his pro contract.
Houck, ranked the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2023 class, is rated as a perfect 10 prospect by Perfect Game. He was the eighth prep shortstop selected in the first round, following Arjun Nimmala (No. 20, Toronto Blue Jays), Colt Emerson (No. 22, Seattle Mariners), George Lombard Jr. (No. 26, New York Yankees), Aidan Miller (No. 27, Philadelphia Phillies), Tai Peete (No. 30 Mariners) and Adrian Santana (No. 31, Tampa Bay Rays).
Houck is one of four shortstops in MSU’s 2023 class which also includes Starkville’s Ethan Pulliam, Jace Norton (Auburn, Alabama) and Dylan Cupp (Cedartown, Georgia), who is also expected to be picked in the early rounds of this year’s draft.
Cupp, MSU’s second-highest recruit in its 2023 class, could slide into the Bulldogs’ middle infield next season, with David Mershon, who emerged as a freshman starter at shortstop, moving over to second base, assuming Amani Larry turns pro, and Cupp taking over Mershon’s spot.
