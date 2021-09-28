STARKVILLE – Besides consistency and improvement, college coaches love nothing more than talking about depth.
Whether it’s a linebackers coach in the Mountain West or a receivers coach in the SEC, coaches want to believe in fall camp they’ll have enough players in their position group to frequently rotate, give players a break and make plays in the process.
These coaches are often wrong. They usually find their stars who make plays and others who don’t, and unless their team is playing a buy game, the main guys play a majority of the snaps.
MSU’s receiving unit is one with potential for real depth.
State has seven receivers who have been on the field for at least 20 percent of MSU’s 315 snaps this season.
California transfer Makai Polk, as expected following his performance in fall camp practices, leads the team with 33 receptions.
Polk averages nine yards per reception with an average depth of target of eight yards. He has just one drop this season and catches 50 percent of the contested balls thrown his way, according to Pro Football Focus.
He has scored in two consecutive games, and in his touchdown against LSU he showed ability to read defenses and find holes using Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense though he is a newcomer.
“He's savvy,” Austin Williams said of Polk. “He plays like he's been around a while, and he's got a really good feel for the offense. He's just a great receiver and a great guy, in the locker room and off the field. You see him progress week by week, and I know he's going to keep getting involved.”
Williams (199) is the next receiver behind Polk (286) in snaps played this season as he, Jaden Walley and Jamire Calvin rotate at inside receiver.
Calvin is listed as a starter on the team’s depth chart at H-WR while Walley and Williams are listed at Y-WR, but against LSU Walley and Williams started.
Walley’s grades are concerning due to his three drops this season, but his explosiveness makes up for the risk. He has four touchdowns this year and gives Rogers a 135.4 NFL passer rating when throwing his way.
Williams continues to be the face of consistency as he has had between 44-62 yards each game to go with an average of five receptions per game.
Calvin’s numbers have declined since his impressive performance Week 1, but his targets remain steady.
Malik Heath, when consistent with his technique, continues to be MSU’s top playmaker on the outside besides Polk.
It’s beyond those five where MSU’s receivers get intriguing. Lideatrick Griffin has shined in the return game, but his athleticism convinced Leach to find ways to get him the ball.
Griffin’s average depth of target is 2.5 yards, so MSU tries to get passes in his hands quick. The short passes frustrate some, but with Griffin averaging eight yards after catch, Rogers just needs to find him open.
Freshman Rara Thomas has seen just one target in MSU’s last two games, but Leach continues to harp on getting his younger receivers playing time.
Rufus Harvey’s lone playing time in his redshirt freshman season came in Week 1, but between him and Christian Ford, Leach is hoping to find extended depth and the bottom of the rotation.
Against LSU, it was Ford’s turn.
Ford made two catches on four targets and had an average depth of target of 12 yards — the highest on the team.
“He is one of the hardest workers on the team,” Leach said of Ford. “He does a good job of getting where he needs to be. He catches it well, and he’s been practicing well. He has been for a while. We have to get a little more depth in there. Him and Rufus too are pretty good candidates.”