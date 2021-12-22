Sorry, an error occurred.
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims celebrates with catcher Logan Tanner after closing out Game 3 of the 2021 Starkville Super Regional against Notre Dame.
Mississippi State athletics reporter
STARKVILLE — Landon Sims' 2022 season is already following in the footsteps of his 2021 campaign as he was named a first-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.
The Mississippi State pitcher was a consensus first-team selection last season — a year in which he also earned All-SEC honors.
Sims is projected as the No. 20 prospect for next year's MLB Draft by D1Baseball after going 5-0 last season with 13 saves and a 1.44 earned run average.
His battery mate Logan Tanner joined Sims as a second-team selection by Collegiate Baseball.
Tanner hit .287 last season and led Mississippi State with 15 home runs in the team's national championship run.
D1Baseball ranks Tanner as the No. 9 prospect in the upcoming draft.
Collegiate Baseball ranked MSU ninth nationally in its preseason poll. It's the third consecutive year Mississippi State has been a preseason top-10 selection.
STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.
Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.
