STARKVILLE — Landon Sims' 2022 season is already following in the footsteps of his 2021 campaign as he was named a first-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

The Mississippi State pitcher was a consensus first-team selection last season — a year in which he also earned All-SEC honors.

Sims is projected as the No. 20 prospect for next year's MLB Draft by D1Baseball after going 5-0 last season with 13 saves and a 1.44 earned run average.

His battery mate Logan Tanner joined Sims as a second-team selection by Collegiate Baseball.

Tanner hit .287 last season and led Mississippi State with 15 home runs in the team's national championship run.

D1Baseball ranks Tanner as the No. 9 prospect in the upcoming draft.

Collegiate Baseball ranked MSU ninth nationally in its preseason poll. It's the third consecutive year Mississippi State has been a preseason top-10 selection. 

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

