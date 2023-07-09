Mississippi State outfielder Colton Ledbetter (10) stands in against VMI on Feb. 19 at Dudy Noble Field. Ledbetter had a big grand slam for the Bulldogs in Sunday's win over Arizona State in Starkville.
Mississippi State baseball’s Colton Ledbetter became the latest Bulldog to hear his name called in the MLB Draft.
Ledbetter, MSU’s starting centerfield last season, was selected in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 55th overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft.
The pick has a Draft slot value of $1,509,800 if Ledbetter signs his contract. He also has the opportunity to return to Starkville next spring for his senior season, though unlikely given the numbers he produced in his first Southeastern Conference season.
Ledbetter, who was named to the ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Second Team following the season, batted .320 over 53 games this past spring, tallying 63 hits, 12 homers, 52 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He also finished with 113 putouts, one outfield assists and only four errors in the field.
Prior to arriving in Starkville, Ledbetter batted .307 over two seasons with Samford, tallying 63 hits over 90 games, 16 homers, 62 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
MLB.com rated Ledbetter as the No. 49 overall prospect in the draft.
Ledbetter became the 11th second round pick in MSU baseball history, and the second in as many drafts, following Logan Tanner, who was picked 55th overall by the Cincinnati Reds last summer.
Also in that group includes J.T. Ginn (2020), Jacob Lindgren (2014), Brad Corley (2005), Gary Rath (1994), Jack Lazorko (1977), Robert Croswell (1971), Gary Washington (1967), Ken Tatum (1966) and Del Unser (1965)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.