Colton Ledbetter

Mississippi State outfielder Colton Ledbetter (10) stands in against VMI on Feb. 19 at Dudy Noble Field. Ledbetter had a big grand slam for the Bulldogs in Sunday's win over Arizona State in Starkville.

 By Will Porada Mississippi State athletics

Mississippi State baseball’s Colton Ledbetter became the latest Bulldog to hear his name called in the MLB Draft.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you