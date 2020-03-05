STARKVILLE – Dave Nichol may have arrived with Mike Leach from the Pacific Northwest but his roots run much closer to Mississippi State than you’d think.
Nichol was born and raised in Dallas but his mother is from nearby Louisville so the idea of joining Leach’s staff in Mississippi made sense on several fronts.
“Some of my crazy family members are still here so that was intriguing and awesome,” Nichol said. “I’m closer to Texas but I’m also close with coach Leach. My first job ever as a coach was for him as a volunteer. Being able to run this offense down here and be a part of it with him, you can’t pass that up.”
Nichol will serve as the Bulldogs’ inside receivers coach while Steve Spurrier Jr. coaches the outside wideouts. The two coaches will try to distinguish which receiver fits where when spring practices get underway on March 19.
“It starts off initially with how they look and a little bit with their skill set,” Nichol said. “I imagine that we’ll end up moving some guys maybe after the spring or even 5-7 practices if it’s an obvious thing. My guys were all tiny at Washington State and Steve’s guys were all pretty big. That’s the way it worked out but it doesn’t have to be that way.”
Nichol has been getting more familiar with his new personnel during their offseason conditioning drills and has been impressed with what he has seen from the receivers so far.
“They look good,” Nichol said. “They’re big, good-looking jokers. I’ve got a couple guys in the slot and some good tight ends. Tyson (Brown) has been impressed with them in the weight room.”
The 43-year old brings a wealth of experience coaching wide receivers with him to Starkville. In addition to four years at Washington State, Nichol has also coached wideouts at East Carolina, Arizona, Texas Tech and Cisco Junior College. He was also the offensive coordinator at East Carolina in 2015 and worked as a graduate assistant at Baylor.
This fall will be the 10th season for Nichol to work for Leach and wants his wideouts to understand that just because the ball will be in the air a lot, they still have to earn their snaps on the field.
“You just assume because it’s Mike Leach that you’re going to catch 70 balls now,” Nichol said. “That’s not how it works. We grind and work hard. It’s not just showing up and catching five touchdowns. It’ll be a process and they understand that.”