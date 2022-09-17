The long line of traffic heading north on the Natchez Trace was almost exclusively Lee County plates bound for Tupelo.
Kermit Davis Sr. remembers well.
Most people who remember Davis think of his time at Mississippi State where he played for Babe McCarthy after recommending to McCarthy that he sign Bailey Howell.
Howell would become one of State’s most legendary players.
Davis would become the Bulldogs’ head coach from the winters of 1971-1977.
During his days as Mississippi State coach seeds were planted and passion began to burn in a young observer he would become the current Ole Miss coach — Kermit Davis Jr.
Before that dot on the timeline Davis Sr., or “Big Kerm,” as he’s known by family and friends, won 187 games as a high school coach in Mississippi.
A native of Walnut, he won back-to-back Big Eight and Grand Slam championships with Tupelo High School in 1965 and 1966.
His Tupelo teams went 131-23.
Davis so enjoyed his time in Tupelo that he and his wife Nancy returned and have made it their home in retirement.
In late July Davis made another trip to Jackson down The Natchez Trace, this time to be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
“It was great, the way it turned out, going down to Jackson with a crowd of people, so many of them that I knew well,” said Davis, 86. “There were so many players that played for me.”
The eight-person class included two other coaches, Bob Tyler coached high school and college football, and Willis Wright who coached exclusively at the high school level and is credited for beginning a long run of success for South Panola.
Davis left Tupelo High School to become an assistant coach at MSU under Joe Dan Gold before becoming head coach.
Few major college coaches today have a high school coaching background anywhere near as extensive as Big Kerm.
The game has seen big changes through the years, but some tenets remain the same.
For Davis, coaching philosophy at both the high school and college levels began with a commitment from the player … with effort.
It’s the same for his son.
“The way I looked at it, in high school and in college too, when we went to practice you had things you had to get done, and you had to give it all you had. It was full-time, and the players knew that. We were working, and there were things to get done,” Davis said.
One of Davis’ first tasks at Tupelo High School was to convince football players to play basketball as well.
Once he did the program began to grow, and the community support quickly followed.
“It was fantastic. When we played a basketball game it would be packed. It really meant a lot to all of us,” Davis recalled.
There was always an impactful Tupelo crowd on road trips — especially when championships were on the line in Jackson.
“We’d go to the state tournament and come back in, we’d get on the Natchez Trace, and they’d be lined up for a long ways. Folks really got involved and did support those young boys,” Davis said.
