STARKVILLE – Mike Leach wanted continuity. He wanted familiar faces inside Mississippi State’s football facilities, around recruits and on his sidelines.
So when he saw flaws within his staff and had an inside receivers position to fill, he didn’t look too far out of his area code. He promoted Drew Hollingshead to inside receivers coach from offensive assistant and shuffled his playing cards.
Zach Arnett remained defensive coordinator but shifted his priority from linebackers to safeties. Jason Washington took over running backs. Eric Mele got special teams. Matt Brock received full reign on linebackers. Outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. added pass game coordinator to his plate while offensive line coach Mason Miller became run game coordinator.
Through it all, not a single new name was added. Leach enters his third season at Mississippi State with a staff meshed together coaching a roster much the same.
“You wanna be developing guys within your system as you go,” Leach said in February.
Arnett is very matter-of-fact when speaking to reporters, so his view on the coaching shuffle was one of little concern. Having already been defensive coordinator the last two seasons, he knew the safety group well, though it wasn’t his top priority.
Now it is, and he has an experienced foundation of players who know him just as well. Collin Duncan will be a senior this upcoming season and Jalen Green will be in his fifth year. They’re joined by Jackie Matthews – a grad transfer from West Virginia.
Arnett’s duties calling plays remain the same, and if there’s anything he needs help with at safety he’s comfortable with his colleagues. Associate head coach and nickel backs coach Tony Hughes has coached secondaries on and off for nearly 40 years.
“I just lean on him for all the stuff I don’t know,” Arnett said.
The same can be said for Mele whose move to special teams comes with a collection of players he knows well. Mele coached running backs last season. So when he walks into practice and sees Jo’quavious Marks returning kicks, Mele doesn’t have to introduce himself.
He also has the benefit of Brock being just down the sideline after coaching this special teams unit last season.
The lone move some questioned was Washington’s transition to running backs. Washington has been coaching secondaries since 2004. But with Arnett taking safeties, Leach needed to move Washington.
Moving him off the staff wasn’t an option as Washington is one of MSU’s key recruiters.
“I know he’ll do a really good job,” Leach said. “He’s been coaching for a long time – obviously mostly on defense – but he’s a good coach and sharp guy. I’m sure he’ll sort out running backs quite quickly. He’s got some good guys to work with there, too.”