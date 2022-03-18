djr-2022-03-13-sport-msu-preston-johnson-twp1

It takes a near-flawless effort to beat SEC teams on Friday nights, and No. 23 Mississippi State’s performance was far from it in an 11-0 loss at No. 20 Georgia.

A premier matchup which should’ve featured Jonathan Cannon against Landon Sims turned into another Friday with Preston Johnson on the mound as Sims rehabs from season-ending UCL surgery. Johnson battled, but good on a Friday in the SEC often isn’t good enough.

He struck out 10 across his six innings pitched for his fourth consecutive quality start, but a couple mistakes proved too many. A ball across the middle of the plate gave Georgia an early lead on a Connor Tate solo shot in the second. A pair of similarly-located pitches in the fifth resulted in a single and two-run home run.

State lingered in the game against Cannon — one of the SEC’s top arms. But the visiting Bulldogs managed just three hits and left four on base, highlighted by a pair left on base in the eighth inning with MSU trailing 4-0.

After the rally went for naught, Georgia blew the game open in the bottom of the frame with seven runs. 

A pair of errors in the ballgame against piled onto a night where a non-perfect performance quickly turned out of hand.

The teams return to the field Saturday with Parker Stinnett taking the mound for MSU against Georgia’s Luke Wagner.

