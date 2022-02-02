Mike Leach was in his usual seat on Sept. 20 with a black coffee by his side as his mind started to wander.
To those who have been in front of Leach for his weekly Monday press conferences, you can tell when his brain starts to click and the topic will shift to whatever may be on his mind.
Sometimes it’s rants about candy corn. Other times he’s talking about Native American warriors. This time it appeared as though he was going to discuss his law school days.
“One thing that I’ve kinda wondered is – as a matter of fact somebody oughta do a term paper on this, you guys like term papers,” Leach started. “I minored in English. All my classes, of course, were term paper classes. Then I went to law school. Law school will break you of your desire to write terms papers.”
He stopped to take a sip from his Starbucks cup.
It’s usually a reporters’ dream because he’ll give quotes about topics few college football coaches know anything about. However, instead of giving a viral moment for reporters to run, Leach instead pitched a story idea.
“But anyway, what I’ve been curious about, and this is a genuine question, around the country the seniors get grandfathered back in because they got an exemption for that COVID year,” he continues. “And I’m wondering what impact that has.”
All college athletes were given an additional season of eligibility by the NCAA in the late summer of 2020.
The rationale was fairly simple. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down life for several months during the spring, there was a great amount of uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college sports seasons – football in particular – in terms of postponements and cancelations. Players were given the chance to come back for another year, even if their eligibility would have been exhausted normally.
This led to some programs having “super seniors,” fifth, sixth or even seventh-year players on rosters, some of whom never redshirted.
Leach only had three “super seniors” at his disposal, but that wasn’t the case for most teams.
“Are there teams out there with 110 scholarships right now? I don’t know how you get those numbers,” Leach added.
Mississippi State will have eight seniors from last season with another year of eligibility remaining next season — three of which are walk-ons.
Ole Miss football, for example, had 15 “super seniors” on its roster in 2021. Included were wide receivers Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders, defensive end Sam Williams, safety Jake Springer and linebacker Mark Robinson, each of whom raised his NFL Draft stock during the Rebels’ run to the Sugar Bowl.
There were 20 seniors on last season’s Ole Miss roster who still had an additional year of eligibility left for 2022.
The good and the bad
Among the shining examples of a “super senior” betting on himself and cashing out is Williams. Hde spent his first two seasons at Northeast Mississippi Community College before starting his Rebels' career.
Williams’ first two seasons in Oxford were rather unremarkable — 10 total sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Despite his 6-foot-4, 265-pound frame and junior college resume, the production hadn’t quite been there yet at the Division I level. Williams was an NJCAA All-American in 2018 after racking up 17.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss. But it hadn’t all translated to SEC play yet, and Williams’ odds for a place in the NFL seemed relatively faint.
Williams decided to come back for an additional season, change his mindset and fix a somewhat tarnished image, and he was handsomely rewarded for that choice. Williams set the modern Ole Miss single-season record with 12.5 sacks, was named first-team All-SEC and was selected as an All-American by nearly all relevant media outlets.
The Alabama native went from being a fringe draft prospect with well-documented character concerns to someone who turned into a team leader and will likely see his name called in the first few rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Draft Network has Williams listed as a third-round prospect, NFL Draft Buzz has him as a fourth-rounder and NFL Draft Countdown has him going in the fifth round.
Not all examples of players returning for a bonus season are successful, though.
Miami quarterback D’Eriq King returned for his extra year of eligibility and wound up with a season-ending shoulder injury suffered in a loss Sept. 18 against Michigan State.
Lucedale, Mississippi, native and Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was the Big Ten’s receiver of the year in 2020 — recording 37 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. Despite a desirable draft spot, Fryfogle returned to Indiana thanks to his “COVID season.”
His stock wasn’t hurt by an injury but instead by poor play. Fryfogle caught just 46 passes in 12 games last season for 512 yards — 48 fewer yards per game in the year prior. In an ugly season for Indiana, Fryfogle caught just one touchdown.
He is now seen as a sixth- or seventh-round pick in most projections.
Domino effects
The additional year of eligibility granted to four-year college football players also trickled down to the junior college level, though it took a little longer for it to go into effect.
Itawamba Community College football coach Sean Cannon said that, while NCAA players learned they would get an additional season before the 2020 campaign began, junior college players didn’t learn their fates until partway through the 2020 season.
The idea of an additional year of eligibility has been a double-edged sword at the junior college level, according to Cannon. It has helped his program and its players in a sense, allowing an additional year of development in the weight room that could prove beneficial, as well as providing more film to catch the eyes of scouts.
A big part of the junior college appeal is growth. Players who might be stuck lower on a depth chart at a four-year school early in their careers have the chance to play early and get better film, increasing their odds of playing once they get to their eventual destination. They also have the opportunity to move up the ranks from Division II to Division I, or from a Group of Five program to a Power Five.
All but two of his players took the additional year of eligibility, Cannon said. If a player took the additional year at the junior college level, he is not eligible to receive another one once he lands at his four-year program.
“You really can tell it helped a lot of kids,” Cannon said. “(And) that kind of eased their mind a bit.”
The additional year has had its negatives, though. It has created a kind of logjam on four-year rosters — the more players who stayed for that extra season, the less spots were available for new players to join those teams.
In addition to there being less scouts at ICC practices due to the pandemic itself, there were less opportunities for players to move on in general.
“I’ve probably had more conversations with our kids the last couple years about patience, that it’s going to work out, and me hoping it will,” Cannon said. “You want to be able to help these kids move on and sign, but where are you going to go?”
The transfer portal has also added a unique wrinkle to things. While four-year schools might try to normally bolster their rosters through junior colleges and high school recruiting, many are now targeting current four-year players to step in immediately to fill holes.
A Power Five program might look at other Power Five or Group of Five players, a Group of Five school might look at lower-caliber Power Five players or FCS stars, FCS schools might look at Division II players, etc.
When a junior college player may have had a shot at a bigger program in years past, the portal and lack of available spots has made it so less of those opportunities exist. Cannon remains optimistic that the numbers will even themselves out in the coming years, however.
“It’s been a mess,” Cannon said. “It’s all about the kids. That’s one thing that’s been overlooked a lot of times. We’re in a people business. These are kids. This is their future.”
Terry High School head coach Kristopher Thigpen hasn’t noticed any difficulty with getting colleges to sign recruits. Even with loaded rosters, teams are still treating recruiting in a similar matter.
However, the dilemma at the junior college level creates a bit of a domino effect.
High school players have the benefit of attending a junior college where they can develop and eventually work their way up to an SEC program. But with the transfer portal and extra years of eligibility, could the appeal of junior college drift away?
“That may be where the issue lies,” Thigpen says.