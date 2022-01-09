STARKVILLE – Doug Novak, for the first time in his interim tenure as Mississippi State’s head coach, has himself a signature win.
The MSU women’s basketball team went into Alabama with eight active players – not among those was SEC leading scoring Rickea Jackson – and walked out with a win.
It came behind 22 points from Anastasia Hayes who was playing her second game since suffering a concussion in mid-December.
It came behind 10 boards from rising freshman Denae Carter who has 10-plus rebounds in four of her last five games on an MSU team lacking size.
It came behind Myah Taylor, who got praised as the heart of the team after scoring 14 points, collecting seven steals and dishing out six assists on a hurt ankle.
"I can go right down the line,” Novak said after the game. “When we needed a play, and it looked like we were on our last leg, they just kept putting their hands on balls, getting a steal and getting a key rebound. Just amazing.”
Mississippi State (10-4, 1-1 SEC) returns to Starkville on Sunday to take on Vanderbilt in a matinee matchup at 2 p.m.
Taylor’s play in particular has been crucial for MSU.
She started the year shooting 32-88 (36 percent) from the field. In her last three outings, she is shooting 14-34 (41 percent).
Her assist numbers have remained steady at about six per game, but her defense has shined.
Taylor record five-plus steals twice in her first 12 games this season. In her last two outings at No. 1 South Carolina and Alabama, she has recorded five and seven steals, respectively.
“There's a reason all the State fans love her so much,” Novak said. “But that was my first experience watching her take it to another level and bringing everybody else along with her."
Novak called the 65-62 win — his first in SEC play — his favorite moment in his tenure since taking over for Nikki McCray-Penson in October.
“It's hard to imagine a better feeling than tonight,” Novak said. “That was special.”
Now, he has his first test at showing ability to carry momentum.
Mississippi State is the second team out of the NCAA Tournament field, according to Charlie Creme’s bracketology for ESPN. Alabama is the eighth team out, adding to the importance of Thursday’s win.
Vanderbilt is 10-5 with early season losses to Little Rock and Middle Tennessee State, but it’s coming off a win at Arkansas on Thursday to open its SEC slate.
It’s a game Mississippi State should win and needs to win – not just to carry momentum, but also to keep from entering a tough stretch on a bad note.
Following Sunday’s game, Mississippi State travels to face No. 21 Kentucky and a red-hot Ole Miss team before returning home to face No. 15 Georgia.