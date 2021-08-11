STARKVILLE – Jeff Phelps compares it to a marriage – this relationship between the secondary and the defensive front – as his defensive line heads into a season where the unit behind it is expected to be among the best in the SEC.
“They’re covering guys in the back end, and it gives us more time to get to the quarterback,” Phelps said after Wednesday’s practice. “We get a little more pressure on the quarterback a little quicker, it allows them to do some different things, get a little bit more creative in the back end. It goes hand in hand.”
For the defensive line to take the next step in Phelps’ second season coaching the unit, it has the core to succeed if the big names play to their expectations.
Jaden Crumedy – a 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pound defensive tackle – enters his redshirt junior season as the anchor of the line.
His ability to get to the quarterback like he showed late in last season’s win at LSU proves the ability is there, but it’s in the leadership category where Phelps believes Crumedy has taken the next step this offseason.
“You can have success and do the right things off the field — in the classroom, study table,” Phelps said. “It’s huge for us, especially when you graduate guys and guys go on to play in the NFL, you need somebody to step in and replace that.”
For Crumedy, that means mentoring the younger players and making sure they’re engaged in various aspects of the game.
“(I’m) encouraging people to step up and not lack around whenever we’re in a meeting or stuff like that,” Crumedy said. “Making sure they’re staying active on what they’re doing. Staying locked in whenever we’re listening to the coaching staff.
COVID-19 limited what players could do heading into the 2020 offseason, not only in terms of football but also in the sense of team-bonding activities as simple as gathering for dinner.
Crumedy said the bonds the players have built as they’ve grown more familiar with each other have been beneficial to the direction of the defense this season — a unit with high expectations for itself.
“If we believe in each other and we’re staying with each other, we’re gonna be really good this year,” linebacker Nathaniel Watson said.
Jordan Davis moved from Sam linebacker to defensive end about midway through last season, where Phelps felt he made progress as the season winded down.
Davis said last year it was mental for him to find confidence and rhythm while constantly learning and trying to gain more playing time, but now it’s about the finer details.
“Your time is gonna come,” Davis said. “When your time comes, take full advantage. That’s why I come so hard now.”
With Cameron Young alongside Davis and Crumedy, Phelps’ confidence is high early in fall camp.
Young is 6-foot-3-inches and 310 pounds, which Phelps said provided some concern about how quick he’d be. But Phelps says Young has answered those questions and provides a more athletic option than some expected.
“That’s a strong front three up there,” Phelps said. “We’re really excited about what the future holds.”