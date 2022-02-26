Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
“Embarrassed,” Lemonis said of how he felt in Friday's postgame.
He needed someone, likely a veteran, to step up.
In Saturday’s 10-1 win, that guy was Brad Cumbest.
Tied at one in the third, Cumbest stepped up to the plate with two on. Tanner Leggett had eliminated the 1-0 deficit with an RBI single, but MSU needed a breakthrough moment in this early season.
Cumbest gave just that with a laser over the left field wall for his first home run of the season bringing home a pair of vets in Luka Hancock and Logan Tanner along with him.
From there, Preston Johnson shined in his first career start. A Jayden Wakeham solo shot in the second inning was the lone blemish on an otherwise flawless start for the junior Bulldog.
Johnson pitched 6 1-3 innings, struck out five and allowed two hits.
Pico Kohn picked him up in relief, tossing the final 2 2/3 of the game. Kohn’s first appearance last weekend featured two innings of one-hit ball. His second was just as good — allowing two hits and no runs.
Mississippi State tacked on another four runs in the seventh inning to give itself breathing room. The vets stepped up again in the frame, capped off by a two-run shot for Tanner’s first home run of the season.
The Bulldogs will seek their first series win Sunday afternoon with Cade Smith taking the mound for his second start of the season. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.