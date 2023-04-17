STARKVILLE, MS - April 15, 2023 - Mississippi State Outfielder Dakota Jordan (#42) Walk Off celebration with fans after the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. Photo By Jaden Powell
Dakota Jordan’s baseball heroics have garnered him conference recognition.
Jordan, Mississippi State baseball’s left fielder, was named SEC Freshman of the Week Monday afternoon after his monster series at the plate against Ole Miss during Super Bulldog Weekend, assisting the Bulldogs to their seventh consecutive series win over the Rebels.
Jordan, from Canton, recorded five hits against Ole Miss, including a bases-loaded, two-RBI walk-off single in Saturday’s 8-7 comeback victory for MSU. In Sunday’s 5-3 series clincher, he added a three-run home run, which was his sixth of the season.
Jordan also homered in Ole Miss’s 3-2 series-opening win, as well as in MSU’s 7-3 win at the University of Alabama-Birmingham earlier in the week.
Jordan, now batting .348 on the year, brings a 12-game hitting streak into this weekend’s critical road SEC series at Auburn (April 21-23), which sits tied in the West standings with the Bulldogs at 5-3.
