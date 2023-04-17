Dakota Jordan

STARKVILLE, MS - April 15, 2023 - Mississippi State Outfielder Dakota Jordan (#42) Walk Off celebration with fans after the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-Dement Stadium in Starkville, MS. Photo By Jaden Powell

 Jaden Powell

Dakota Jordan’s baseball heroics have garnered him conference recognition.

