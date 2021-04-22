STARKVILLE
Mississippi State did what it needed to against Ole Miss last weekend, but a win or two against Vanderbilt could go a long way, as the announcement date for regionals and super regional sites gets near.
MSU, which is 29-7 with a 10-5 record in the SEC, remains ranked No. 4 in the nation by D1Baseball this week. You would think that means the team is a lock to not only host a regional, but also be a national seed and host a super regional.
That may be the case, but as teams like Ole Miss saw this past week, just one or two bad weekends can really change where your team is standing come postseason time.
Don’t get me wrong. Mississippi State is going to host a regional series. Dudy Noble Field and this team are too good not to host.
But being one of the top eight seeds is not a guarantee.
The NCAA is making its host selections earlier than normal this season – the week of May 10 – because there is extra time needed to prepare for COVID-19 testing procedures. That still leaves two full weeks of SEC play, which MSU could really use to bolster its resume.
The two series that won’t be included in MSU’s resume at decision time are against Missouri and Alabama, two winnable and honestly two sweepable series.
Instead, the three series left before sites are determined are at No. 2 Vanderbilt this weekend, Texas A&M at home next weekend, and at No. 11 South Carolina the weekend of May 7-9.
With not much wiggle room and no cupcakes at the end to help strengthen the resume, Mississippi State cannot afford many slip ups in the next three weeks.
The Bulldogs won the series against Ole Miss, 2-1, and Ole Miss saw itself fall from No. 6 to No. 12 on Monday. That would indicate a regional but no super regional for the Rebels.
I don’t think Mississippi State will drop that far if the Bulldogs lose the series to Vanderbilt this weekend, but they really, really need to at least win one game.
Mississippi State has already been swept by No. 1 Arkansas at home, and it would not look good to be 0-6 against the conference’s best two teams when selection time comes.
Being swept would also put MSU at 10-8 in SEC play and would essentially take the Bulldogs out of the running for an SEC championship.
It would also give MSU absolutely no wiggle room for a slip up against Texas A&M and South Carolina, where the Bulldogs would probably have to win 5 of 6 to solidify a national seed.
It's possible that Mississippi State may get swept and still be a national seed.
But seeing how low Ole Miss is in the rankings with its 27-10 and 9-6 SEC record should warn MSU fans just how quickly their team can turn from a national seed to traveling in a super regional.