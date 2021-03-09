STARKVILLE
The Mississippi State no-hitter on Sunday afternoon was no small feat, but don’t let one game distract you from the woes of the Mississippi State starting pitching this year.
Despite a lofty national ranking, No. 3 Mississippi State’s starting pitching, mostly consisting of Christian MacLeod, Eric Cerantola, Jackson Fristoe, and Houston Harding, has mainly been bad.
Before Sunday’s no-hitter, only one Mississippi State starter pitched over four innings in a game this season. In the no-hitter, Fristoe pitched six perfect innings before being pulled due to pitch count.
The Friday night starter, MacLeod, has struggled in his three starts. He pitched 4 innings in the season opener against Texas, 4 innings in a loss to Tulane two weekends ago, and then pitched only 1.2 innings against Kent State this past Friday.
He’s given up seven runs on 13 hits and five walks in 9.2 innings this season. In his 1.2 innings on Friday, he gave up seven combined hits and walks and was at 57 pitches when he was pulled.
“The command piece has been the biggest thing,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of MacLeod. “Usually he is really good with his command, but he’s just kind of nibbled around the plate.”
Cerantola has made two starts this season after missing the opening weekend due to contact tracing, and hasn’t pitched over three innings in either one.
Against Tulane, he pitched 2.1 innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks. Against Kent State on Saturday, he pitched 3 innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks. His command has been abysmal.
He’s allowed 19 batters to reach base and only gotten 16 outs on the season. He has an 11.81 ERA so far.
“I’m concerned,” Lemonis said of Cerantola. “He’s very talented and he’s been very good, but we aren’t competing in the zone enough. We are still fighting to throw strikes, fighting to stay ahead in the count, and fighting to make pitches.”
Houston Harding has one of the better starters for MSU this year. He pitched 3.1 innings against TCU and allowed no runs, but worked his pitch count up for a shorter outing. Against Southern Miss, he pitched 5 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk. He has a 1.74 era this year.
Fristoe’s distance has improved in each of his three starts. He pitched 3 innings in his first start, 4 innings in his second start, and then 6 innings on Sunday. He has a 1.38 era and has allowed five hits and four walks in 13 innings.
The starting rotation could see an improvement as Will Bednar gets back healthy. He was projected as the Saturday starter in the preseason but has been dealing with a neck/shoulder injury early this season.
He saw his first action of the season this Friday and pitched one inning. He allowed no base runners and struck out two batters.
Because of pitching, the Bulldogs have been playing behind nearly every game. With the SEC season starting on March 19 at LSU, Mississippi State needs to figure something out quick.
“We have to get better starts,” Lemonis said after Friday’s game. “I’ve said it to my team. It’s hard to win when you’re playing from behind all the time.”
Dalton Middleton (dalton.middleton@journalinc.com) covers Mississippi State for the Daily Journal. Find more in the Facebook Group “Mississippi State Discussion w/Dalton Middleton.”