STARKVILLE
When you think of Mississippi State’s pitching staff, Landon Sims, Will Bednar and Christian MacLeod come to mind and steal the show.
But when you sit down and look at every appearance, junior left-hander Houston Harding has arguably been one of, if not the most consistent and versatile pitcher on the whole team.
Harding has appeared in 19 games this season, tied for the second-best on the team with Preston Johnson and Brandon Smith and behind only Sims’ team-high 21 appearances.
Unlike the others, however, Harding has been used in a variety of ways. He was used as a starter early in the season and made four starts against TCU, Southern Miss, Louisiana-Lafayette and Samford all in the first month of the season.
He was then moved to a relief role and became Mississippi State’s top bullpen arm on Sundays during conference play. And now with the Bulldogs heading to Omaha for the College World Series, Harding is back in the starting rotation.
For only the second time since March 16, Harding started on Monday night in Mississippi State’s winner-take-all Game 3 against Notre Dame in the super regionals.
He pitched four innings and allowed only two runs against a Fighting Irish offense that was averaging over 13 runs per game in postseason play.
He didn’t earn the win, but he held the Notre Dame offense in check long enough for the Bulldogs to jump out to a big lead, then Sims and company sealed the deal.
Harding’s performance against Notre Dame is only his latest good performance of the year. He is entering the Omaha trip with a 7-2 record, which is tied with Bednar for the most wins on the team.
He also has a 2.87 ERA, which is better than both MacLeod and Bednar, while only three of the Bulldogs’ usual relievers, Sims, Parker Stinnett and Chase Patrick, have a better ERA.
The reason for his team-best win total and low ERA is his consistency.
In 19 appearances this year, Harding has held the opponent scoreless 13 times. Six of those scoreless appearances came during SEC play, and he’s only gotten better as the year has gone on.
Harding has allowed two runs in each of his postseason appearances, two against Notre Dame and two against Campbell, but has thrown over four innings in four of his last six appearances, with three of those being scoreless outings.
His outings haven’t been low-pressure situations, either. His last three appearances have been extremely important games.
Against Alabama in the regular-season finale, he allowed no runs and only two hits in 5 2/3 innings in a win that gave MSU a 20-10 SEC record and a bye in the SEC Tournament.
He didn’t pitch again for 16 days, but tossed five innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters as he led Mississippi State over Campbell in the regional championship.
And of course this past Monday, when he helped MSU punch its ticket to Omaha.
Harding doesn’t get talked about as much as Sims, or MacLeod, or Bednar, but there’s a legitimate case for him being one of the top two or three pitchers on the team this year.
Dalton Middleton (dalton.middleton@journalinc.com) covers Mississippi State for the Daily Journal. Find more in the Facebook Group “Mississippi State Discussion w/Dalton Middleton.”