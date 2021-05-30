Mississippi State baseball fans have a stressful day of waiting in front of them.
MSU looked like a sure lock to be a Top 8 national seed and host both a regional and super regional in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. But after a poor outing in Hoover, Alabama, the Bulldogs could have lost their footing.
Mississippi State entered the SEC Tournament projected as the last of the eight national seeds, but the Bulldogs (40-15) were swept out of Hoover in an embarrassing way. MSU was run-ruled in two-consecutive games and outscored 25-3 in just 15 innings of play against Florida and Tennessee.
Now, coach Chris Lemonis, players and fans are all stuck waiting for the NCAA’s selection show on Monday at 11 a.m.
Where do the Bulldogs stand as of Saturday afternoon?
It depends on whose publication you read and trust.
Baseball America released its latest projections on Saturday morning and had the Bulldogs still as the No. 8 seed and matching up with No. 9 Texas Tech in a super regional. They had TCU up to No. 6, which means the Horned Frogs jumped up past MSU.
That’s the best case scenario that Mississippi State fans can ask for on Monday.
Kendall Rogers and D1baseball, however, have different thoughts on the situation.
In their latest projections, Mississippi State fell to No. 9 while both TCU and Stanford passed the Bulldogs. They have Stanford as the No. 8 seed which means the Bulldogs would travel to California if both teams advanced to the supers.
I’ve seen some people online saying that these publications are overreacting to two bad games from MSU and should instead look at the entire body of work.
That may not be the case for TCU and Stanford, which both have pretty impressive cases for a national seed.
TCU is 38-17 and still currently fighting for the Big 12 tournament championship. The Horned Frogs were 17-7 in Big 12 play in the regular season and were named co-conference champs with No. 2 Texas.
TCU also beat Mississippi State, 3-2, in Arlington in the season-opening tournament.
Stanford has quite the resume as well.
Stanford is 33-13 and has not lost a Pac-12 series the entire year. The worst outing for the Cardinal was a 2-2 series split with California two weeks ago. Stanford owns series wins over No. 6 Arizona, No. 10 Oregon and UCLA, which just dropped out of the Top 25.
Mississippi State has more wins than both teams and is sitting at No. 7 in RPI and No. 17 in strength of schedule. The Bulldogs have played really well down the stretch of their conference schedule, outside of the Missouri weekend, and finished tied for second in the SEC in the regular season.
That could mean something, but it very well may not. The one thing to remember is that neither D1baseball or Baseball America actually make the picks on Monday, so there is no telling which direction the NCAA selection committee decides to go.
There’s a strong case for all three teams, MSU, TCU and Stanford, to be national seeds but for now, it’s a waiting game.