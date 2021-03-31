STARKVILLE
Mississippi State’s NIT run didn’t end the way coach Ben Howland wanted it to, but there’s a lot to look forward to in the Bulldogs’ young core of players.
Mississippi State lost to Memphis in the NIT championship on Sunday, 77-64, and the Bulldogs finished 18-15 in a very up and down season.
But the future is extremely bright for this bunch. Of the 16 players on MSU’s roster this year, 13 are freshmen or sophomores and should all return with a lot of playing experience next year.
That includes, but not limited to, MSU’s three star sophomores Iverson Molinar, D.J. Stewart and Tolu Smith. Molinar was named to the All-SEC team this year while Smith was the SEC’s leading rebounder and tied for league honors with eight double-doubles.
That trio ran the show and were the team’s three leading scorers, but they weren’t the only youngsters who showed a lot of promise.
Freshmen Derek Fountain, Deivon Smith and Cameron Matthews collected a combined 28 starts and each played prominent roles throughout the year.
Fountain played in a few non-conference games midway through the season, and showed more and more promise each time he stepped on the court. After scoring a career-high 20 points against LSU off the bench, he entered the starting lineup for 10 of the last 12 games down the stretch.
Fountain is a versatile scorer and will likely continue to start next season as he gets stronger.
Smith played mostly as the backup point guard to Molinar, but played in every game and collected eight starts. He averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 assists per game, and really served as a spark plug point guard that sped up the MSU offense multiple times a game.
Matthews is easily the best defender on the team, and he showcased that time and time again. He made three really big defensive plays down the stretch against No. 1 seed Saint Louis in the NIT opener, but lacked offensive skills for most of the season.
His lone offensive outburst came against Memphis this past weekend where he scored a career-high 19 points, the only game of the year in which he scored double digits.
With Tolu Smith out for the last three games of the NIT run due to COVID-19, Matthews and Fountain both started three-straight games. In the championship game against Memphis, the freshmen trio played a combined 92 minutes.
Having that many combined starts gives the freshmen some tournament experience in an elimination setting and they’ve gone through the grind of an SEC schedule, so Howland is excited about the experience they gathered this year.
And the best part of being a freshman according to Howland?
“They become sophomores.”