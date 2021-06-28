It’s been quite the ride for the Mississippi State baseball team this year, but the Bulldogs will finish the season where they belong – playing for the national championship.
The No. 7 seed Bulldogs (48-17) play No. 4 Vanderbilt (48-16) tonight at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in Game 1 of the College World Series championship series at T.D. Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
It hasn’t come easy for Chris Lemonis and Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have looked dead in the water plenty of times this year, but Lemonis’ team has kept fighting and fighting to get to this point.
Mississippi State hosted Arkansas in the second weekend of conference play back in March, and the Bulldogs ended that weekend with a 2-4 SEC record after being swept by the then-ranked No. 1 Razorbacks.
The Bulldogs fought back and had a chance to win the SEC regular-season championship, but the Bulldogs once again fell at home in the second-to-last SEC series against Missouri, the worst team in the SEC.
Then Mississippi State went 0-2 in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, being run-ruled by Tennessee and Florida, and not many people believed the Bulldogs would last long in the postseason.
But like senior outfielder Tanner Allen said on Sunday, the team didn’t care about being blown out of Hoover. They were playing for something bigger.
And they’ve shown that as they swept their regional before beating No. 10 Notre Dame in three games in the super regionals.
“We are exactly where we are meant to be right now, and I feel like we are ready for it and we are going to embrace every moment because at the end of the day, there’s nothing like ending your career or your season in Omaha,” Allen said on Sunday.
And while the Bulldogs looked dead in the water at points of the regular season this year, they certainly haven’t looked that way in Omaha.
The Bulldogs look like a team of destiny.
Will Bednar and Landon Sims have done what they have done all year and beat No. 2 seed Texas twice, and the Rally Dawgs have earned their name with some massive comeback performances.
Against Virginia, MSU went from being no-hit in the eighth inning to leading, 5-4, after Allen’s three-run home run, to keep the Bulldogs in the winner’s bracket.
Down 5-2 to Texas on Friday, MSU stormed back with three runs in the eighth to tie it up. The Bulldogs eventually lost in the ninth, but showed plenty of toughness battling back to tie it up.
And on Saturday, MSU trailed Texas 3-1 in the fifth inning before tying up the game in the sixth inning and then walking off the Longhorns, 4-3, in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn their spot in the championship series.
Vanderbilt will be a very tough opponent to beat in three games, as MSU has already seen this year, losing 2-1 in the series earlier this year in Nashville.
But with the way Lemonis’ squad is fighting, I would put nothing past them this week.
“We haven’t had an easy game yet,” Lemonis said. “It’s been very tight, tough ballgames. But man, they keep finding a way to persevere. So we’re excited to be here. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime. It’s been earned by our guys and I look forward to seeing them play on this stage.”