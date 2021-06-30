No Mississippi State fan will ever have to hear again that their school doesn’t have a national championship team.
No. 7 national seed Mississippi State beat No. 4 Vanderbilt, 9-0, in Game 3 of the College World Series championship series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha on Wednesday night.
It’s the first national championship for any team sport in Mississippi State history, and it’s an exhilarating feeling for anyone who roots for the Maroon and White.
Some fans went their entire lives without seeing MSU win a national title, while plenty more thought the same thing would happen to them. But fret no longer, because Mississippi State is the 2021 college baseball national champions.
It doesn’t surprise me that this baseball team won it all. This was a team of destiny, and this team had everything that was needed to win the title. That was on full display in Omaha.
Mississippi State has one of the best coaching staffs in the country, from head coach Chris Lemonis to pitching and hitting coaches Scott Foxhall and Jake Gautreau, to all the volunteer coaches and strength coaches.
Along with that, MSU had the SEC Player of the Year in Tanner Allen strolling the outfield alongside senior outfielder Rowdey Jordan. The two of them helped lead Mississippi State to three straight CWS berths, the only time in school history it’s been done.
Those two hit No. 1 and No. 2 in the lineup, but the strength of the team came on the mound.
Ace Will Bednar pitched phenomenally all season long, and he out-dueled potential No. 1 overall pick Kumar Rocker in the title game on Wednesday night.
Christian MacLeod, despite hitting a wall late in the season, was great for Mississippi State the majority of the year. So was Houston Harding, who stepped into the third starting role after both Eric Cerantola and Jackson Fristoe couldn’t hold on to it.
And that’s not even including a stacked bullpen that saw 24 pitchers play in some capacity this year. That bullpen was headlined by consensus first-team All-American Landon Sims, who was arguably the best pitcher in all of college baseball this year.
But even with all those pieces, it wasn’t easy for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs had to face defending champion Vanderbilt in the finals series, while Vanderbilt had quite the advantage. The Commodores, who were in the losing bracket on the other side of the CWS bracket, advanced to the title series after NC State was forced to forfeit their season due to COVID.
That enabled Vanderbilt to come into the championship series fully rested after not having to play a Saturday game. So the Commodores were able to rest Jack Leiter for Game 1 when he would’ve pitched two days prior against NC State.
Leiter shoved against MSU as Vanderbilt took Game 1, 8-2.
But even despite the advantages, Vanderbilt couldn’t stop the team of destiny.
Mississippi State was meant to win, and that showed in nearly every game they played in Omaha. Behind nearly 20,000 Mississippi State fans that painted Nebraska maroon this week, the Bulldogs found ways to win over and over again.
From scoring six runs in the eighth inning after being no-hit for the first seven against Virginia to having pinch-hitter Tanner Leggett hit a walk-off single again Texas to reliever Preston Johnson throwing a career-high five innings and 74 pitches against Vanderbilt in Game 2.
The Bulldogs have been close to the first national title in recent years, having played for a national championship four times since 2013. And while those years ended in heartbreak for the MSU faithful, 2021 did not.
2021 was Mississippi State’s year.
The Bulldogs are the best team in college baseball.
The Bulldogs are national champions.