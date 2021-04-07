STARKVILLE
Chris Lemonis has a tough decision to make regarding his weekend lineup.
After three weeks of conference play, the Mississippi State baseball team is ranked No. 5 in the nation by D1Baseball and has a 20-7 overall record with a 5-4 SEC record.
That’s pretty good – and Mississippi State is pretty good, but there are a few issues that stand out when you watch the team.
The biggest issue, to me, is easily the team’s hitting.
Mississippi State is hitting only .267 as a team, which ranks No. 11 out of the 14 SEC teams. You may think, “Well against SEC pitching this year, .267 isn’t that bad.”
Well, that’s against non-conference opponents, too, which includes teams like North Alabama, Grambling and Jackson State.
In SEC games, Mississippi State is batting .234 and has scored only 38 runs in nine games, which is third-worst in the conference.
Lemonis has talked about about attacking fastballs this year and taking better approaches or swinging at better pitches, but there’s another option to improve offensive production - switch a few people out of the lineup.
Let’s start with first baseman Josh Hatcher.
Hatcher has started first base in every SEC game this year and is 4 for 35 at the plate – a .114 batting average.
He has gone hitless in seven of the nine SEC games, struck out eight times, and has walked zero times while scoring only two runs with two RBIs.
He simply just isn’t producing and there are options to replace him.
Freshman Kellum Clark is finally healthy and can play there, or Brandon Pimentel can step in that role for a few games. You could even move Tanner Allen to first base and put somebody else in the outfield.
And if you try someone there and they go 0-4 at the plate and struggle, it’s really not much different than the production that Hatcher is giving the team right now.
The second biggest liability in the lineup right now is Scotty Dubrule.
Dubrule is 4 for 26 at the plate, a .153 batting average. He has no RBIs in SEC play and has walked twice and scored three runs. Lemonis benched Dubrule and started Tanner Leggett twice in the SEC so far, but Dubrule is still the frontrunner there.
The only other player hitting under .200 is designated hitter Luke Hancock. Hancock is only 4 for 25 (.160) in SEC play, but he has six walks, six runs scored and seven RBIs. He has also only struck out three times.
He leads the team in walks, home runs and RBIs, so you have to keep him in the lineup due to his run production.
But for players like Dubrule and Hatcher who aren’t producing at all, it’s time for Lemonis to let someone else have a chance at those positions.