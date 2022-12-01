Mississippi State's defense got even more good news Thursday.
A day after linebacker Nathaniel Watson and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy announced on social media they would "run it back" in 2023, defensive end Jordan Davis made the same announcement.
"I push myself to the limit," Davis wrote. "I dedicate myself to this craft. Let's run it back."
The graduate student from Memphis returned to action in 2022 after an ACL tear sidelined him for the entire 2021 season.
In 10 games, Davis recorded 25 tackles, including 2.5 for loss. He forced a fumble in the season opener against Memphis.
Davis's return bolsters a defensive line bringing back Crumedy and nose tackle Nathan Pickering, who tweeted after last week's Egg Bowl win over Ole Miss, "(c)an’t wait to play this game again next year in Davis Wade."
Mississippi State finished 8-4 with the 24-22 win over the Rebels. The Bulldogs will find out their bowl destination Sunday.
Wheat to play in Shrine Bowl
Also Thursday, senior linebacker Tyrus Wheat accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
The 2023 game will take place Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Last month, nose tackle Cameron Young announced he would play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
