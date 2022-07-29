Everybody likes that feeling that they’re getting something extra – kind of like free oil changes for a year when you buy a new car.
When August camps open next week, Mississippi State will return every meaningful piece from a defensive line that was pretty productive last season.
The Bulldogs ranked in the top 10 in run defense much of the way before falling out after giving up 260 rushing yards against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, as numerous key defensive players were unavailable.
They finished at No. 12 with 113 yards per game allowed.
Also on the field next week could be that wild card piece that makes the Bulldogs’ defense hum – defensive end Jordan Davis.
While State was pretty consistent in slowing the run game, it was prone to giving up a big play here or there.
Part of the problem was a spotty pass rush that could get near the quarterback but couldn’t get him down enough to change games.
Davis was expected to be one of the Bulldogs’ top pass-rushers a year ago, but a torn ACL early in camp ended his season.
Now he’s back.
“He’s healthy, he looks good,” MSU coach Mike Leach told the local group at SEC Media Days. “He looks better, maybe better than ever,”
The Bulldogs ranked No. 72 in sacks last season.
DLs Nathan Pickering and Randy Charlton each had four sacks, and linebacker Tyrus Wheat led the team with 7 ½.
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
All are back.
The threat of pressure from another position makes all of them stronger.
“I feel like he can be one of the top players in the SEC,” DL teammate Jaden Crumedy said.
ESPN and Rivals ranked Davis as a top-125 prospect coming out of Southwind High School in Memphis after the 2017 season.
Some media outlets ranked him the top juco defensive end prospect after two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln. While there, Davis – 6-4, 270 before tearing up a knee – recorded 8 ½ tackles for loss, 5 ½ sacks and three forced fumbles in limited playing time.
He earned immediate playing time for the Bulldogs in 2020, missing two of the 11 games because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
In his new surroundings, however, Davis offered the threat of a big play more than the realization of one.
He had 22 tackles but none behind the line of scrimmage. He forced or recovered no fumbles. He was credited with one quarterback hurry.
Sometimes you have to sort through summer praise for nuggets of what might happen.
Davis has play-making in his past, though not at this level.
If he makes the step Leach and Crumedy believe he can, the Bulldogs’ defense could run like a well-oiled machine.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.