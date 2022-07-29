MSU DE Jordan Davis

Defensive end Jordan Davis is healthy again after suffering a torn ACL early in August camp in 2021. MSU coach Mike Leach believes Davis could make a big impact this season.

 MSU Athletics

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Everybody likes that feeling that they’re getting something extra – kind of like free oil changes for a year when you buy a new car.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus