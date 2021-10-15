STARKVILLE – All Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett could do Wednesday was laugh when informed Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. has just 11 yards of negative runs this season.
“I’m so glad to hear that,” Arnett said in his typical sarcastic, matter-of-fact manner.
Six of those 11 yards came against Ole Miss – a game in which Robinson still ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns.
Alabama has a rich history of running backs from Mark Ingram to Trent Richardson, Eddie Lacy to T.J. Yeldon or Shaun Alexander to Derrick Henry. Alexander is the lone name on that list to have played outside the Nick Saban era which started in 2007.
Robinson is just the latest name to the list in Arnett’s eyes, and he has seen firsthand what an NFL back from Alabama looks like.
“You go back and watch last year's game, and you see what Najee Harris is capable of doing and he's a big time NFL back now,” Arnett said. “You're just as impressed on the tape of what Robinson is doing.”
Harris ran for 119 yards on 21 carries (5.7 yards per rush) in a 41-0 beatdown against Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa last season.
To prevent Robinson from a third-consecutive 100-plus-yard performance this season, Arnett knows the key is those negative yards at least touching a dozen on the season.
“Hopefully we can penetrate and get in the backfield on some plays and get him before he really gets rolling,” Arnett said.
If MSU’s defense does that, there’s one checkmark for beating Goliath.
Heisman favorite Bryce Young is still under center if the running game isn’t there for fifth-ranked Alabama, which is coming off Saturday's upset loss at Texas A&M.
Young, despite being a true sophomore like MSU quarterback Will Rogers, has lived up to his five-star expectations.
Replacing another Heisman finalist in Mac Jones, Young leads the SEC with 20 passing touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions.
Arnett doesn’t need to be told those numbers. He brought up that ratio himself.
“His talent is off the charts,” Arnett said. “He puts in the preparation, and he's at an incredible program where they're getting great schemes and great coaching. It's showing up on Saturdays. It's gonna be a heck of a challenge.”
Arnett was coaching at San Diego State (2011-19) when Young was being recruited out of Mater Dei High School in southern California.
He has seen what the talent out of that region – including Ole Miss Heisman candidate Matt Corral – has produced at the collegiate level.
During last week’s 52-51 shootout win for Ole Miss against Arkansas, Arnett says he’s glad he was at a junior college game rather than watching and critiquing what those defenses were doing wrong.
But he’s aware of Mississippi State’s upcoming meetings with Arkansas (Nov. 6) and Ole Miss (Nov. 25) as consolation prizes after facing Alabama.
“I feel like a dead man walking,” Arnett said. “Those two offenses are up on the schedule later this season, so I was just glad it wasn't my Saturday to be the guy having to call plays against those two teams. I'm not too excited about calling plays against this particular team, either.”
Arnett’s unit, despite allowing crucial explosive plays at times, has handled high-powered offenses well this season.
Memphis is No. 11 in the nation in total offense and scored 17 offensive points against Mississippi State on 246 yards in Week 2.
No. 22 N.C. State averages 433 yards per game but was held to 337 yards and 10 points in a Week 3 loss in Starkville.
Texas A&M scored 22 points on 297 total yards (averaging 376 yards per game) against MSU before scoring 34 offensive points against Alabama.
The hype around Alabama is deservedly massive and Arnett has given it the respect it deserves at every level, but he says his team can’t look at who is on the other side in Saturday’s matchup.
“The most important thing is us preparing ourselves,” Arnett said. “Do your job. Play the next play.”