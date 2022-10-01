STARKVILLE — De’Monte Russell extended his left arm and held up his white-gloved hand.
Whether the Mississippi State defensive end was pointing out the route to the end zone to cornerback Decamerion Richardson or simply celebrating the Bulldogs’ biggest play of Saturday’s game, it hardly seemed to matter.
The path to victory was clear, and Russell was pointing right at it.
Richardson returned a blocked field goal 50 yards for a key touchdown in the third quarter, the signature moment in another big win over a ranked team for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) got out to a two-score lead early and held off No. 17 Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) 42-24 at Davis Wade Stadium, coming out on top in their first home SEC game of the season.
Mississippi State never trailed and never led by fewer than 10 points in the second half. Quarterback Will Rogers tossed three touchdown passes, going 31 of 45 passing for 329 yards without an interception, and the Bulldogs scored twice on defense and special teams.
Emmanuel Forbes blocked a 44-yard field goal attempt by Texas A&M’s Randy Bond that Richardson scooped and took to the house, then later delivered a pick-six off a juggling grab along the sideline late in the fourth quarter.
Forbes intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter alone, picking off backup quarterback Haynes King both times.
A&M’s Max Johnson was 18 of 25 for 201 yards and one touchdown while facing heavy pressure from a relentless Mississippi State pass rush all day.
The Bulldogs managed four sacks, including a team-high 1 1/2 from reserve linebacker J.P. Purvis, in a strong defensive showing.
Purvis replaced Nathaniel Watson, who was ejected for targeting early in the second half for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Johnson. But even with one of its top defenders out, Mississippi State didn’t miss a beat.
The Bulldogs forced the Aggies to settle for two straight field goals, and Forbes came around the edge to block the second. Richardson scooped up the ball at midfield, bumped into Russell and kept on going for a score that sent Davis Wade Stadium into euphoria.
Dillon Johnson delivered a key score on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line to answer back after a Texas A&M touchdown, but the Aggies scored again to cut the deficit back to 11 points.
Immediately, Rogers hit Rara Thomas deep down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown catch and run.
Forbes all but sealed the game with his 33-yard pick-six with 3:29 to play.
MSU shut out Texas A&M in the first half, taking a 14-0 lead into the break.
Rogers threw touchdown passes to Caleb Ducking and Rufus Harvey in the first half.
