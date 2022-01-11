Sorry, an error occurred.
Mississippi State forward Denae Carter has been named SEC freshman of the week twice this season.
Mississippi State athletics reporter
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball forward Denae Carter earned SEC freshman of the week honors for the second time Tuesday.
Carter played a crucial role in helping lead Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1) to two wins last week. The first was a win against fellow bubble team Alabama in which MSU had just eight players available.
The second was a home win against Vanderbilt where MSU had seven players available.
Carter played 69 minutes across the two games — combining for nine points, 17 rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
She has led Mississippi State — a team interim head coach Doug Novak admits lacks size — in rebounding in each of the last six games. Her four offensive boards per game lead the SEC.
Mississippi State returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at No. 19 Kentucky.
STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.
Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.
