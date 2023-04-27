STARKVILLE — Another Mississippi State women’s basketball player has entered her name into the transfer portal.
Denae Carter, a junior guard, became the latest Bulldog to announce she was leaving Starkville over her social media accounts Thursday night. Carter became the sixth player from last year’s roster to leave the program, joining Mia Moore (UAB), Aniya Palmer, Alasia Hayes (Marshall), Aislynn Hayes (Marshall) and Charlotte Kohl (New Mexico).
As a sophomore, Carter saw her minutes and stats decrease in Sam Purcell’s first season as MSU’s head coach. She went from playing 24 minutes per game as a freshman to only 15 last year, scoring 4.2 points per game. Carter scored 6.1 points per game her freshman year.
Carter’s transfer leaves MSU with only two forwards who played significant minutes last season in seniors Jessika Carter and Ramani Parker. Carter averaged a team-high 14.8 points per game, while Parker added 4.8 points per game. The Bulldogs also have Nyayongah Gony, a 6-foot-4 junior next season, who only played in eight games last year, scoring less than a point per game.
The Bulldogs also bring in 6-foot-6, four-star Quanirah Cherry-Montague (Atlantic City, New Jersey) in this year’s draft class.
MSU has also targeted Arkansas transfer Erynn Barnum, a 6-foot-2 senior, out of the portal for immediate depth at the position. Barnum, who reportedly recently visited campus in April, averaged a career-high 15 points per game last season for the Razorbacks and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.