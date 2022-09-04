STARKVILLE — On the final play before inclement weather forced Mississippi State off the field Saturday night, Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin slid across the middle of the gridiron for a clutch catch on third down, setting up his team in plus territory.
And even after a lengthy delay, the Bulldogs had no trouble picking up where they left off.
MSU showed no signs of weakness after a 2-hour, 15-minute lightning delay, opening the season with a 49-23 win over Memphis.
The Bulldogs dominated the Tigers into near submission in the first half before taking their foot off the gas in the second, still winning their first game of 2022 by a comfortable margin.
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for 450 yards and tossed five touchdown passes, all to different receivers. Jo’quavious Marks ran for two more scores as the Bulldogs ground game found success.
But MSU’s defense was perhaps most impressive Saturday.
The Bulldogs held the Tigers to just one first down in the entire first half, and it came on their first drive. After Rogers’ lone interception at the MSU 28-yard line, the Bulldogs buckled down to hold Memphis to a 42-yard field goal.
It was all the Tigers could manage as Mississippi State took a 28-3 lead into the break. MSU’s Air Raid scheme was firing on all cylinders, resulting in four touchdowns out of six first-half drives. Rogers’ interception accounted for one unsuccessful possession, and on the other, the Bulldogs got the ball back with only 24 seconds to go until the half.
The delay — like Memphis — couldn’t stop Mississippi State. Lightning strike after lightning strike extended the 30-minute clock to restart the contest, and a stoppage that began at 6:55 p.m. was not lifted until 9:10 p.m.
But MSU marched right down the field after play resumed. Rogers found Jaden Walley for a 9-yard touchdown strike, capping a 13-play, 88-yard drive.
Marks added 1-yard and 2-yard scoring runs in the second quarter as penalties kept both Bulldogs drives alive. A defensive holding call drawn by Caleb Ducking led to Marks’ first score, while holding and pass interference calls — both on Memphis cornerback Greg Rubin — set up the second.
Ducking, who had a breakout game in his first start for MSU, drew one of the calls against Rubin. The redshirt senior caught a beautiful pass from Rogers for a 35-yard score in the third quarter.
That put Mississippi State ahead 35-3, but Memphis wasn’t ready to give up the fight.
Northern Illinois transfer Jevyon Ducker ran for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and quarterback Seth Henigan found Eddie Lewis for a 15-yard score in the fourth.
The Bulldogs responded with a 33-yard touchdown strike from Rogers to Harvey to put the game away with just under six minutes to play.
Memphis added a late touchdown on a 1-yard run from Henigan against MSU’s defensive reserves, and Rogers hit Georgia transfer Justin Robinson for a 23-yard score.
Rara Thomas also scored from 23 yards out in the first quarter as the Bulldogs capped a perfect opening drive.
Mississippi State finished with 542 total yards to Memphis’ 294.
MSU will travel to face Arizona (1-0) at 10 p.m. Saturday.
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Mississippi State 49, Memphis 23
Memphis (0-1);0;3;7;13;—;23
Mississippi State (1-0);14;14;7;14;—;49
First quarter
MS — Rara Thomas 23 pass from Will Rogers (Massimo Biscardi kick), clock 9:53
MS — Jaden Walley 9 pass from Rogers (Biscardi kick), clock 0:53
Second quarter
MEM — Chris Howard 42 FG, clock 13:57
MS — Jo’quavious Marks 1 run (Biscardi kick), clock 10:00
MS — Jo’quavious Marks 2 run (Biscardi kick), clock 1:40
Third quarter
MS — Caleb Ducking 35 pass from Rogers (Biscardi kick), clock 10:48
MEM — Jevyon Ducker 50 run (Howard kick); clock 7:37
Fourth quarter
MEM — Eddie Lewis 15 pass from Seth Henigan (pass failed), clock 10:13
MS — Rufus Harvey 33 pass from Rogers (Biscardi kick), clock 5:59
MEM — Henigan 1 run (Howard kick), clock 3:14
MS — Justin Robinson 23 pass from Rogers (Biscardi kick), clock 2:05
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.