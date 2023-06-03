09.23.Madison.Cent.Starkville.0381.jpg (copy)

Starkville's Braylon Burnside was a standout during Thursday's Big Dawg camp action.

 CHRIS TODD | Special to the Journal

STARKVILLE — An evening like Thursday, and the ramifications that came with it, was one that Hattiesburg High School head coach Tony Vance expected out of first-year Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett and his staff.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you