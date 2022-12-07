Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson is headed to the NCAA transfer portal, he announced in an unusually charged social media post Wednesday evening.
Johnson insinuated head coach Mike Leach questioned his toughness and said Leach is happy to see him depart the program after three seasons.
"Since I am not very tough, and Leach is glad I am leaving, I am entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me," Johnson wrote.
Johnson played through knee and hip injuries in Mississippi State's Egg Bowl win over Ole Miss on Nov. 24, saying afterward he thought running the ball more would be key to future offensive success for the Bulldogs.
MSU under Leach ran the football less often than any FBS team in the nation.
Johnson, a Greenville native, finished his third season in Starkville with 488 rushing yards on 89 attempts, missing games against Alabama and East Tennessee State with injury.
He was the Bulldogs' leading rusher with 485 yards as a sophomore.
Johnson entered the portal on the same day graduate running back J.J. Jernighan did the same, but running back Jo'quavious Marks is still with the program and is set to return for his senior season in 2023.
MSU will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.