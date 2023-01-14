AUBURN, Ala. — Trailing by just five points as the second half wound down Saturday night, Mississippi State continued to hang around with No. 21 Auburn on the road.
But after the Bulldogs’ scuffling offense missed three shots on one crucial possession, Auburn’s Allen Flanigan hammered home the difference between the two schools.
Flanigan threw down a massive one-handed dunk in transition, putting the Tigers (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) back up by seven and keeping them in front for good in a 69-63 win over the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-4 SEC) at Neville Arena.
Mississippi State’s struggles from beyond the arc — including a pair of missed 3-pointers on that important second-half trip — made the difference Saturday. MSU was 0 of 18 from deep, its first game without a made 3 since Feb. 22. The Bulldogs hadn’t missed as many 3s in a game since going 1 for 19 on March 12, 2021, against Alabama.
“I’m not sure how many college basketball games have been won when you’re 0 for 18 from the 3-point line, especially on the road,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said.
The Bulldogs played well apart from that, outpacing Auburn on the offensive glass and committing only three turnovers after halftime, but they couldn’t compete with the Tigers’ long-range shooting.
Auburn made 11 triples, including six in the first half — three from forward Jaylin Williams, who finished with 21 points and a whopping 15 before the break.
Much like late in the game, the Bulldogs got within five points toward the end of the half, only to be foiled by Flanigan, who sank a long 3-pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded to make the score 30-22 in the Tigers’ favor.
Jans said he was unhappy with an ugly first half featuring just two assists and 13 turnovers by the Bulldogs.
“I thought we lost the game in the first half, to be honest with you,” he said. “I’m disappointed with being down eight.”
At first, Auburn’s lead only grew. A triple by KD Johnson pushed Auburn’s lead to as much as 13 points, but the Bulldogs fought back. A 6-0 run midway through the half made it a five-point game, and MSU reached the same margin again twice.
But Flanigan’s dunk gave way to a Zep Jasper 3 to put Auburn up by 10, and another 6-0 MSU spurt got the lead to four but no further.
Wendell Green Jr. hit a 3, a layup and four straight free throws to seal a victory in which Mississippi State competed throughout.
“Honestly, it was just a good game overall from the start to the finish,” said Bulldogs big man Tolu Smith, who led the team with 20 points. “I think we scrapped really well.”
Mississippi State had a late chance when Auburn turned it over with a seven-point lead, but Dashawn Davis missed a baseline jumper and the Bulldogs had to foul.
Mississippi State itself was strong at the free throw line in a 21-for-28 performance at the stripe. All 28 attempts came in the second half — Davis was 11 of 13 in the half alone — and the Bulldogs were significantly improved as a team after a 7-for-22 night Wednesday at Georgia.
“Seventy-five percent, obviously, is a number that we will take with a smile right now,” Jans said.
But as quickly as the Bulldogs’ foul shooting improved, their 3-point shooting proved too tough an obstacle to overcome.
With MSU now 1-4 in conference play Jans said he hopes things will turn around quickly, ideally before No. 5 Tennessee (14-3, 4-1 SEC) visits Humphrey Coliseum at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Volunteers beat the Bulldogs 87-53 on Jan. 3 in Knoxville, and Smith said he’s “very motivated” to see the Vols again.
“I know it’s just another game, but it left a sour taste in our mouth,” Smith said. “We’ve got to protect the Hump.”
