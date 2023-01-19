Mississippi State women's basketball beats Auburn

The Bulldogs moved to 14-5 (3-3, SEC) with a 72-58 win over Auburn Thursday night.

STARKVILLE - Mississippi State took down the Auburn Tigers with a 72-58 win Thursday night inside Humphrey Coliseum. The victory is MSU's second-straight SEC win and first SEC win at home this season. The Bulldogs are now 14-5 overall and 3-3 in the SEC.

