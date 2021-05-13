STARKVILLE – Scotty Dubrule found himself as the hero on Thursday night.
No. 3 Mississippi State came from behind late in the game and beat Missouri, 5-4, to open the weekend series at Dudy Noble Field. Scotty Dubrule stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, down 4-3, and hit the ball up the middle.
The ball never left the infield, but Dubrule beat the throw from the shortstop and two runs came across to score as Mississippi State took its final lead of the night.
Dubrule’s hit gave head coach Chris Lemonis his 100th career win at Mississippi State. He is the fastest coach to reach the milestone in school history, only taking 130 games.
“I am comfortable in any count and I’m going to get my pitch,” Dubrule said of the at-bat. “I knew he didn’t want to walk me there in the bases-loaded position so I could expect something over the plate and I got a decent swing off. Things went well.”
Mississippi State (36-11, 17-8 SEC) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Kamren James groundout and Luke Hancock single, but Missouri (12-33, 5-20) cut the lead to 2-1 in the second inning following a third MSU error and a RBI single.
Missouri then took a 3-2 lead in the third inning on a Joshua Day RBI single and scored another run in the fifth on a Luke Mann RBI single to go up 4-2.
The Bulldogs couldn’t scratch anything across until the bottom of the seventh inning when Brayland Skinner led off the inning with a four-pitch walk.
Rowdey Jordan went on to strike out and Tanner Allen had a two-run home run robbed in right field, but Kamren James singled with two outs to put runners on first and third.
Skinner scored on the first pitch to Hancock, a wild pitch, to cut the lead to 4-3, and Hancock and Logan Tanner each walked on four straight pitches to load the bases.
Missouri kept its pitcher in the game, and Dubrule worked a full count before hitting his two-run infield single to give Mississippi State the lead. With runners getting a head start on the 3-2 count, Hancock scored from second base.
“Sometimes you’re just opportunistic because it’s a 3-2 count on that play and everybody is running,” Lemonis said of the hit. “We get a head start and it’s just the right time, right place, right ball. We finally had a ball hit in the right spot for us and we were able to score a couple.”