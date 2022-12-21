djr-2022-12-22-sport-smith-signing-arp2

Isaac Smith, IAHS football standout, puts on a Mississippi State hat as he stands with his sister Olivia announcing his intent to play football at Mississippi State University on Wednesday in Fulton.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

STARKVILLE — Sent in before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Chris Parson’s National Letter of Intent was the first NLI received by the Mississippi State football team on a day with dozens to come.

