STARKVILLE — Sent in before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Chris Parson’s National Letter of Intent was the first NLI received by the Mississippi State football team on a day with dozens to come.
Not only did the Bulldogs secure a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2023, but Parson’s signing signaled good news for new head coach Zach Arnett and Mississippi State.
MSU’s recruiting class was here to stay.
With Parson leading the way, the Bulldogs’ group of incoming freshmen remained intact less than two weeks after Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died suddenly at age 61.
“I think that sends quite the statement about the young men that we were recruiting, the families they come from,” Arnett said Wednesday afternoon.
The first-time head coach knew Leach’s tragic passing allowed doubt to re-enter the occasion. Would Mississippi State commits jump ship? Would other schools successfully poach them?
On National Signing Day for the 2023 early signing period, both answers proved to be no.
Mississippi State lost only one commitment — Tennessee offensive lineman Joe Crocker — while signing 27 players Wednesday.
Twenty-one of those came from the high school ranks, led by Parson and Florida wide receiver Creed Whittemore.
But a late addition could prove to be the gem of the Bulldogs’ 2023 class.
Itawamba Agricultural safety Isaac Smith, a four-star recruit, chose Mississippi State over finalists LSU and Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
Arnett said Smith, a dynamic two-way player for the Indians, impressed in seven-on-seven camp in Starkville over the summer.
“I think we’ve got the perfect position in our defense for him,” Arnett said. “There were quite a few cowbells ringing in the football building when that paperwork came through.”
Kilgore Junior College (Texas) offensive lineman Leon Bell was also a late addition to the class.
The No. 6-rated JUCO player by 247 Sports, Bell is a massive tackle who Arnett said could dust the Bulldogs’ defensive linemen and most of their linebackers in a footrace.
“I prefer most recruiting surprises to be part of the 6-8, 310 variety who can run like that,” Arnett said.
In-state players among the Bulldogs’ signees Wednesday included Bay Springs linebacker Ty Jones, Tupelo tackle Zay Alexander, Vicksburg defensive lineman Caleb Bryant — another recent commit — and Hattiesburg linebacker Tabias Hinton.
Fifteen of MSU’s 27 signees Wednesday hail from Mississippi.
Arnett said finding talent from the Magnolia State — known for producing a disproportionate number of standout collegiate and professional football players — is MSU’s “No. 1 priority.”
“If we are not recruiting this state before any other and putting more effort into evaluating the young men in this state and then recruiting them and signing them, then we’re making a mistake, and they ought to find a new coaching staff.”
Among those in-state players are a pair of Power Five transfer cornerbacks in Miami’s Khamauri Rogers (Holmes County Central) and LSU’s Ray’Darious “Raydar” Jones (Horn Lake).
Hinds Community College running back Jeffery Pittman of Taylorsville is another Mississippi product.
Despite the chaos created by Leach’s death, the Bulldogs managed to put together a respectable recruiting class.
Mississippi State’s signing class ranks 26th nationally per 247 Sports and 24th in the site’s composite rankings. MSU checks in at 11th in the Southeastern Conference.
Arnett credited the work of his coaches and support staff throughout a tough two-week period.
“We’re in a results business,” he said. “Even if unfortunate things happen, we’ve still got work to do, and we’ve got to get results.”
From Parson — whose signing was announced at 6:59 a.m. — to Australian punter Keelan Crimmins at 1:32 p.m., those results were evident Wednesday.
They hinted at a group of young men not willing to let anything, not even tragedy, get in the way.
“Very excited about this class, the type of character they displayed, and looking forward to working with them for years to come,” Arnett said.
Spurrier to call offensive plays in bowl game
Arnett confirmed Wednesday afternoon that outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. will call offensive plays in the Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl.
Spurrier, who also serves as Mississippi State’s pass game coordinator, will take over a responsibility that previously belonged to Leach.
Arnett said he will continue to handle defensive play-calling.
Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) will take on Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida.
Complete signees list
Here is a list of Mississippi State's 2023 signees, ranked by 247 Sports. The Bulldogs' class ranks 26th in the country.
High school prospects
Four-star safety Isaac Smith, Itawamba Agricultural
Four-star wide receiver Creed Whittemore, Gainesville, Fla.
Four-star quarterback Chris Parson, Brentwood, Tenn.
Three-star cornerback Brice Pollock, Snellville, Ga.
Three-star linebacker Ty Jones, Bay Springs
Three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant, Vicksburg
Three-star offensive tackle Zay Alexander, Tupelo
Three-star wide receiver Justin Brown, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Three-star linebacker Tabias Hinton, Hattiesburg
Three-star edge rusher Joseph Head, Holmes County Central
Three-star running back Seth Davis, Katy, Texas
Three-star cornerback Luke Evans, Coral Springs, Fla.
Three-star offensive lineman Amari Smith, Brookhaven
Three-star cornerback Jaylen Aborom, Oak Grove
Three-star safety Kelley Jones, Clarksdale
Three-star defensive lineman Gabriel Moore, Louisville
Three-star wide receiver Nakai Poole, Norcross, Ga.
Three-star offensive tackle Malik Ellis, Laurel
Three-star linebacker Zakari Tillman, Florence
Three-star offensive tackle Jayden Hobson, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Punter Keelan Crimmins, Melbourne, Australia
College transfers
Four-star offensive tackle Leon Bell, Kilgore (Texas) Junior College
Four-star cornerback Khamauri Rogers, Holmes County Central (Miami)
Four-star cornerback Ray'Darious "Raydar" Jones, Horn Lake (LSU)
Three-star wide receiver Jacoby Bellazar, Southwest Mississippi Community College
Three-star running back Jeffery Pittman, Hinds Community College
Three-star defensive lineman Eric Taylor, Southwest Mississippi Community College
