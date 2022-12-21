Early National Signing Day recap: Here are Mississippi State football's Class of 2023 signees By THEO DeROSA The Commercial Dispatch Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Isaac Smith, IAHS football standout, puts on a Mississippi State hat as he stands with his sister Olivia announcing his intent to play football at Mississippi State University on Wednesday in Fulton. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mississippi State football team welcomes in a new freshman class Wednesday.The Bulldogs have signed 27 Class of 2023 recruits and counting as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, National Signing Day for college football's early signing period.Here is a list of Mississippi State's 2023 signees, ranked by 247 Sports. The Bulldogs' class ranks 26th in the country.High schoolFour-star safety Isaac Smith, Itawamba AgriculturalFour-star wide receiver Creed Whittemore, Gainesville, Fla.Four-star quarterback Chris Parson, Brentwood, Tenn.Three-star cornerback Brice Pollock, Snellville, Ga.Three-star linebacker Ty Jones, Bay SpringsThree-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant, VicksburgThree-star offensive tackle Zay Alexander, TupeloThree-star wide receiver Justin Brown, Murfreesboro, Tenn.Three-star linebacker Tabias Hinton, HattiesburgThree-star edge rusher Joseph Head, Holmes County CentralThree-star running back Seth Davis, Katy, TexasThree-star cornerback Luke Evans, Coral Springs, Fla.Three-star offensive lineman Amari Smith, BrookhavenThree-star cornerback Jaylen Aborom, Oak GroveThree-star safety Kelley Jones, ClarksdaleThree-star defensive lineman Gabriel Moore, LouisvilleThree-star wide receiver Nakai Poole, Norcross, Ga.Three-star offensive tackle Malik Ellis, LaurelThree-star linebacker Zakari Tillman, FlorenceThree-star offensive tackle Jayden Hobson, Tuscaloosa, Ala.Punter Keelan Crimmins, Melbourne, AustraliaCollegeFour-star offensive tackle Leon Bell, Kilgore (Texas) Junior CollegeFour-star cornerback Khamauri Rogers, Holmes County Central (Miami)Four-star cornerback Ray'Darious "Raydar" Jones, Horn Lake (LSU)Three-star wide receiver Jacoby Bellazar, Southwest Mississippi Community CollegeThree-star running back Jeffery Pittman, Hinds Community CollegeThree-star defensive lineman Eric Taylor, Southwest Mississippi Community College Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Signing Day Mississippi American Football Sport Football Team Bulldog Counting Class List Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters