Mississippi will be well-represented at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this year (March 1-7) as eight Rebels and three Bulldogs were invited, the NFL announced Wednesday.
For Mississippi State, potential top-five pick Charles Cross highlights the group. Cross is a left tackle who Seth Galina of Pro Football Focus selected as the top overall pick in his latest mock draft.
Emerson is a projected second-round selection in Jordan Reid’s latest mock draft for ESPN. He received a PFF coverage grade of 89.6 – second among SEC corners since 2020.
Polk broke various MSU receiving records in his lone season with State, highlighted by 105 receptions for 1,046 yards. He would be the first MSU receiver selected in the NFL Draft since Eric Moulds in 1996.
Ole Miss QB Corral was projected to go at No. 18 in Reid’s mock draft after completing nearly 69 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“Corral was the lone potential first-round quarterback who couldn't participate in the all-star circuit because he hasn't graduated from school, which means his performances next month at his pro day and the NFL combine will be crucial,” Reid wrote.
Defensive lineman Sam Williams, who finished second in the SEC with 13 sacks last season, was one of two Ole Miss defensive players to receive an invite. The other was linebacker Chance Campbell, who finished with in the conference with 109 tackles.
Offensive lineman Ben Brown, who appeared in six games for Ole Miss before a torn bicep ended his season, was among those invited. He started 40 games at guard and center for the Rebels.
Ole Miss will have a plethora of skill players representing the program in Indianapolis with a pair of running backs and a pair of receivers gaining invites.
Receiver Dontario Drummond led the team with 76 receptions for 1,028 yards last season. The next best was receiver Braylon Sanders who had 24 receptions for 549 yards.
They’ll be joined by running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner at the combine.
Ealy and Conner split much of the workload in Ole Miss’ backfield, combining for 1,482 rushing yards on 263 attempts. Conner was the scoring back, accounting for 13 rushing touchdowns to Ealy’s five.