STARKVILLE – If I said “Rodarius” to most Mississippi State fans I’m betting the name wouldn’t immediately click.
If I said “Rara” a bell would ring. A cowbell, probably, but some signal of recognition.
Freshman wide receiver Rara Thomas is making himself known.
His two catches for 21 yards at Auburn, about an hour and a half north of his Eufaula, Alabama home, didn’t constitute his best college game, not even close.
They showed something else, though.
They showed growth, the development through repetition that MSU coach Mike Leach says is so important in his offense.
Thomas flashed in the season opener against Louisiana Tech but caught just one pass in the four games afterward.
He hit a groove against Vanderbilt and has now caught at least one pass in four-straight games, 12 total, four of them for touchdowns.
Thomas has become known to the point that he’ll be missed if he doesn’t play this week against Tennessee State or especially next week against Ole Miss.
He got his bell rung against Auburn and did not return. His status is iffy as injuries fall under the heading of “That which must not be spoken.”
In recent seasons losing a key Bulldogs receiver might have been felt more.
Rogers had 44 completions in the comeback win at Auburn, but no single receiver totaled 100 yards.
Cal transfer Makai Polk has been the leader with 79 catches to Jaden Walley’s 44. Polk had eight catches on 11 targets at Auburn.
Ten players in all caught passes.
Rogers clearly is willing to spread the wealth.
“You have a sequence of routes, and the routes are going to take you to different receivers on different plays,” Leach said. “That deals the ball off to different players, but there are certain plays where he’s looking for certain guys. Anything on the edge he’s kind of looking for Makai.”
Mississippi State and Ole Miss should both handle this week’s schedule, the Bulldogs at home with Tennessee State, the Rebels at home against Vanderbilt.
That sets the table for what could be a classic Egg Bowl in Starkville on Thanksgiving night.
Early on it looked like Ole Miss would have the best group of receivers in that game. Mississippi’s best receiver group is not so clear now.
Thomas seems to play bigger than his 6-foot-2 listed height.
He’s become a consistent option for downfield throws with at least one catch of 25 yards in three of the last four games.
As Rogers helps the Bulldogs’ offense execute at a high level Thomas, the only true freshman making notable contributions, has carved out a valuable role.