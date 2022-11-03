Memphis Mississippi St Football

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory (4) in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Mississippi State won 49-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

STARKVILLE — Every time Darcel McBath hears about a latest accolade for his star cornerback, he shoots junior Emmanuel Forbes a text.

