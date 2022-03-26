Eric Mele knows the importance of special teams, and it’s not just because he’s a short guy who made his way up through the third phase of the game. And it’s not because he’s coached it at three previous stops.
Mele was on Mississippi State’s sidelines last season coaching running backs, and he saw the potential the team left unfulfilled due to flaws on its special teams.
He saw the foolish roughing the kicker penalty which cost State a chance against LSU. He saw the infamous punt return Memphis had to beat MSU. He saw the plethora of missed kicks, particularly the three which cost MSU a chance at Arkansas.
Mele knows Mississippi State could’ve been a nine-win team if its special teams were more effective.
That’s why he embraces the staff reshuffling which put him in charge of special teams.
“That’s great to have film that we can coach off of and correct some things we control to help the outcome of the game,” Mele said. “That’s what special teams does. Nobody notices when you go through and have a clean football game. But they will notice some of those mistakes and those errors.”
If he ever needs assistance, he can go to the office just down the hall.
A crucial part in mixing up the coaching assignments was keeping consistent faces in the program. It’s why Drew Hollingshead was promoted from within to become inside receivers coach.
It’s why Matt Brock is still on staff as linebackers coach after coaching special teams last season. Mele isn’t ashamed to ask Brock for advice when needed.
“Coach Brock did a great job laying the foundation,” Mele said.
At kicker, State brought in a variety of fresh legs from the transfer portal. Among those is Massimo Biscardi from Coastal Carolina who made 46 of 57 kicks in four seasons. Ben Raybon out of Northern Colorado is another kicker Mele anticipates to compete for the starting spot.
Mele says MSU has utilized the early spring session to work numerous players at punt returner — including Lideatrick Griffin, who was a star in the kick return game last season.
Griffin’s role at outside receiver elevates this season with the departures of Makai Polk and Malik Heath. But after averaging 32.8 yards per return, returning a crucial kick 70 yards against Louisiana Tech and returning an opening kickoff 100 yards for a score against NC State, Mele will continue to use him as a potent weapon.