Call it recency bias if you desire, but the latest trends matter more for women’s college basketball this season than most others.
The NCAA Tournament selection committee is advised to look at resumes as a whole. A Quadrant 1 win in February should mean as much as one in November.
But in a season where COVID-19 has forced cancellations, pushed teams to play without key pieces and made it necessary to play four games in a week, recent trends matter.
Charlie Creme is a women’s basketball bracketologist for ESPN, and he believes the way teams have played down the stretch of the regular season will matter because February (for most schools) provided the best look at what teams will look like when March Madness begins.
For Mississippi State, that’s not a good sign unless it can pick up two or three wins in this week’s SEC Tournament, Creme says.
MSU took down a top-25 NET team when it beat rival Ole Miss two weeks ago. Creme had the Bulldogs in the field in his projections.
Then, State went on a five-game losing streak to close its regular season. The team competed against No. 6 LSU. MSU collapsed late in a Quadrant 1 game at Kentucky. It lost another Quad 1 game at Missouri — a team MSU beat at Humphrey Coliseum less than a month before.
State’s obstacles are well-documented, highlighted by a roster of seven available players coached by an interim head coach. But the situation isn’t changing for Mississippi State when the NCAA Tournament starts.
State was shorthanded in its loss at Missouri just like No. 1 South Carolina was. The Gamecocks got their missing pieces back. Mississippi State doesn’t have that luxury.
“What they’ve done so far isn’t good enough to be in the tournament,” Creme told the Daily Journal. “Despite the fact that they’ve had a lot of things to deal with — and quite frankly, I think (Novak) has done a really good job under circumstances I don’t think any coach would envy. But from a tournament selection standpoint, it’s more of a bottom-line business.”
Mississippi State was among Creme’s first four out in Tuesday's projection. A couple wins in the SEC tournament could easily propel the Bulldogs into the field. That’s because the path to two wins is difficult.
State opens play Thursday with a rematch against Kentucky. MSU led by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter in the lone regular-season matchup between the two, but a 24-2 run from UK in the final seven minutes wiped that away.
With a win against Kentucky on neutral court, State would have a Quad 1 win. A win in the following round against LSU would add another.
“One win over Kentucky is not gonna do it,” Creme said. “If they string some wins together, they still have a chance because… how you’re playing right now, I think, is gonna play a role.”