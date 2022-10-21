Last week, Janari Dean found himself in the Southern Miss weight room, surrounded by the teammates who came with him to Hattiesburg.
With Dean were offensive lineman Calvin McMillian, cornerback Jay Hampton and defensive tackle Armondous Cooley.
As they lifted, the four reflected.
“‘Dang, people wouldn’t have thought a year ago that we’d be in this situation,’” Dean recalled.
All four players are from Mississippi: McMillian from Houston, Cooley from Wayne County, Hampton from Amory and Dean from South Panola.
All four started out their careers at Mississippi State before transferring to USM in the offseason.
But Dean’s story in particular has a few more twists and turns.
On Saturday, he scored the winning touchdown for Southern Miss, a 3-yard run to lift the Golden Eagles over Arkansas State.
His first collegiate touchdown was a long time coming.
“It finally happened, and man, was I pumped,” Dean said.
A stint in Starkville
For the first time in his three-year college career, Dean is lining up at the position where he feels most comfortable.
A two-way star at South Panola High School, Dean was recruited as a defensive back. He was alright with that.
“I didn’t really want to play running back coming to the next level,” he said. “I thought I was a safety.”
He signed with Mississippi State out of high school; Dean had offers elsewhere, but he ended up staying within the borders of the Magnolia State.
Now at his second FBS school in Mississippi, he’s glad he stayed in-state.
“Coming out of high school, I really didn’t understand how important it was to represent your state,” Dean said. “I try to preach that to a lot of recruits. I don’t really care where you go. If you’re in the state of Mississippi, why wouldn’t you want to go to a team that’s in Mississippi?”
Playing on a talented Bulldogs roster, Dean redshirted his freshman season in 2020 and did not see the field.
The three-star recruit got occasional playing time the following year, playing in nine games and totaling three tackles. His action came primarily on special teams during what he termed a “growth year.”
“I appreciated playing special teams, because that helped me out a lot,” Dean said. “I play a lot of special teams here, too.”
But as his redshirt freshman season began, Dean began to question his fit at Mississippi State.
By then, he had designs on playing running back, and he wasn’t sure how well he’d do in a pass-heavy offense. Playing time concerns weighed on his mind, too.
Bulldogs coaches tried to get Dean to play running back in December, but his mind was made up.
“I was like, ‘Nah. I’m going to take a shot somewhere else,’” he said.
‘In high school again’
Dean entered the transfer portal in mid-December, “looking for a fair shot.”
His stay wasn’t a long one.
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Southern Miss coach Will Hall texted Dean twice during what ended up as a three-day portal stint. He turned down offers from Iowa State and UConn to commit to USM and Hall, whom he said reminded him of South Panola coach Ricky Woods.
Dean didn’t even talk to running backs coach Jordy Joseph before choosing the Golden Eagles, although he sat down with his father James and laid out the decision.
“I feel like this is the right move and the right fit for me, so I’m going to take a shot on faith with it,” Dean said.
In his first game at Southern Miss, Dean had some things to get used to.
For one, he found the speed of the game dramatically decreased from the Southeastern Conference.
“It felt like I was in high school again,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man, this is so crazy. It feels so slow.’”
Playing running back also hearkened back to Dean’s high school days. It had been nearly three years since Dean lined up regularly at the position.
That meant a bit of an adjustment period after he arrived in Hattiesburg.
“When I came back, it took me a while to get back in the groove of things,” he said. “Some of the things were still there, but once I finally started figuring it out again, it happened. When it did, I was glad that it did.”
‘It ain’t your time right now’
Dean might be lucky to be playing college football right now.
On Valentine’s Day in 2016, he and his friends went out for a Sunday afternoon ride in a side-by-side. When it came Dean’s turn to drive, he lost control and flipped the UTV four times.
His friends escaped serious injury, but Dean landed in the hospital for weeks. He had snapped his humerus in half and developed a blood clot as well.
This came the year after Dean tore his ACL and meniscus playing spring football, an injury that required rehab multiple times a week to fully heal.
Dean didn’t get on the field for South Panola until his junior year, but he didn’t miss a beat.
He ran for 220 yards in his very first game, rushed for 2,030 yards and 18 touchdowns that season and added 1,599 yards as a senior.
“Things came effortlessly in high school,” Dean said.
But when it came to college football, it was different. Spending his first two years at safety and seeing the field little, Dean wasn’t sure if his moment would ever come.
James tried to reassure his son.
“Stay patient and stay focused, and it’ll happen,” he told Dean. “It ain’t your time right now.”
For Dean, that time is coming.
He’s had at least one carry in every game and is Southern Miss’ second-leading rusher. Against Arkansas State, he had nine carries for 43 yards, including the winning score.
The next day, Dean turned 22 years old.
“(It) was a great birthday gift,” he said.
His big moment didn’t come at Mississippi State after all. But Dean got to enjoy it just the same.
“I knew eventually that it would happen,” he said. “I just didn’t know when.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.