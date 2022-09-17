BATON ROUGE, La. — Mike Leach, like most college football coaches, likes to play ’em one game at a time.
He doesn’t believe in “statement games” so to speak, but every Saturday makes a statement about a team, and some are more profound than others.
The statement made by Mississippi State in its 31-16 loss to rebuilding LSU, a Tigers team that was unable to fill its normally packed stadium, makes us wonder if the Bulldogs are ready to take a step forward this season.
They’ve been on an upward trajectory each season under Leach, now in his third season. The growth they showed at the end of last year combined with eight returning starters on each side of the ball created a preseason buzz for those familiar with the program.
That didn’t include many regional and national media members, but there were some. There were more after dominant wins against Memphis and Arizona to start the season. The Bulldogs were cleaner and more efficient in the first two weeks.
But even in rebuilding, LSU gave State its first look at an SEC defense, and the results weren’t pretty.
The offensive line was leaky, and the Tigers registered four sacks of MSU quarterback Will Rogers along with other pressures.
Rogers, at least once, held the ball too long.
Leach did a good job at times of calling plays to off-set that rush late in the first half, and the Bulldogs took a brief 13-0 lead.
Other times it looked like LSU could get to Rogers when it so well pleased such as the jail-break rush on third-and-9 from the LSU 21 that forced the Bulldogs to settle for a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter.
It was the experienced team that made the most mistakes starting with a missed extra point following an impressive 87-yard touchdown drive on the Bulldogs’ first possession.
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans
Near the end of the third quarter usually reliable Austin Williams muffed a punt that set the Tigers at the MSU 9 as the third quarter turned to the fourth, and LSU punched in a go-ahead touchdown.
The missed PAT reared its head, and the Tigers had their first lead with 14 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game.
On that touchdown safety Collin Duncan committed a personal foul.
Williams is a graduate student, Duncan a senior.
Later, an 88-yard kick return by Lideatrick Griffin could have given the Bulldogs a short field and a chance to tie, but it was wiped out by a holding call against Corey Ellington.
Rogers began the night completing passes at 78.6 percent success rate, fourth in the nation.
He was under 60 percent Saturday night, a handful of drops a factor in that as well as LSU’s pressure.
Leach says he prefers to play 12 games and evaluate his team then.
In reality, there are evaluations all along the way.
Mississippi State’s unfortunate statement at LSU doesn’t mean the Bulldogs can’t still break through and increase their win total.
But the October schedule is brutal, and Saturday says there are protection issues they’ve got to address, maybe composure issues too.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.