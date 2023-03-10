ReliaQuest Bowl Football

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett holds up the trophy after the team defeated Illinois to win the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

It’s been a little bit of an adjustment for Zach Arnett taking over as head football coach at Mississippi State, and part of that has been adjusting his competitive spirit when it comes to his experienced defense.

Newsletters

Recommended for you