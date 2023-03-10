It’s been a little bit of an adjustment for Zach Arnett taking over as head football coach at Mississippi State, and part of that has been adjusting his competitive spirit when it comes to his experienced defense.
“There are obviously differences,” he said. “I did notice we had a tipped ball interception during that last period on a screen, and I kind of subconsciously raised my fist, and then I realized that’s not how it goes anymore. I’m still getting used to it. I still take a little too much involvement in the defensive play as opposed to wondering what’s going on the offensive side just as importantly. But it’s been fun.”
With limited practice time in the spring and so many new things to work on, Arnett is glad to have an experienced coaching staff assisting him in his first year. Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay and defensive coordinator Matt Brock both bring years of positional and unit coaching experience from big programs.
“We’re proud of the fact that when you tabulate the years of SEC experience between the full-time staff and the support staff off the field, there’s over 100 years of SEC experience on the staff,” Arnett said. “I have many shortcomings. I got to hire a stable of guys around me that make up for them and fortunately they’re there to help me out on a daily basis.”
The experience was evident from Barbay and the offensive group, working on the small details and fundamentals early as they begin to transition away from the Air Raid to a more pro-style offense.
Quarterback Will Rogers, an Air Raid veteran, mentioned on Tuesday that he didn’t remember taking a snap under center snap since a quarterback sneak call in high school. When a system changes like that there is always the danger of miscommunication, penalties, etc. on the offensive line, and Barbay put particular focus on nailing down the fundamentals there in the spring.
“We are trying to take the install really slow for those guys because it is different,” Barbay said. “Everything we’re asking them to do is a little bit different from the Air Raid – and you know, from fundamental stuff, stance, just our splits – so we’re conscious of that and trying to make sure that we’re going slow with our install, and really being detailed with every little piece of our game for those offensive linemen.”
As for the defense, there is little change given the experience of Arnett and Brock working with the unit, as well as the talent they have returning. That experience isn’t easily earned by teams, and in the Southeastern Conference a battle-hardened defense core goes a long way.
“After Tuesday's practice I kinda said this to them,” Brock said. “I said … the fact of the matter is if the guy in the back of the line, at the back of the room, is echoing the same message as the coach or whoever at the front of the room, that’s when you’re actually getting what everybody says: Culture. That’s when you actually get things going the right direction, and obviously those guys are very, very important in that.”
The strength of the defense, and indeed the most experienced part of the defense, is the front seven. The defensive back group is undergoing the most changeover, with Emmanuel Forbes a big loss at corner and a reworked safety group as well. Arnett needs a lot from his incoming recruits and transfers in those positions, and he’s leaning on a core group of leaders to set examples for those newcomers.
“It’s obvious up front. When you’ve got Bookie and Jett, Crumedy, Pickering, Jordan Davis is not in practice right now, but he’ll be back there,” Arnett said. “That’s what you want your front to look like. Now that the signees are officially signed, we can be honest and tell them our biggest recruiting efforts were retaining the proven guys because those others are just potential who haven’t done anything yet.”
