STARKVILLE – The grass is lined, the scoreboard ribbon and other stadium renovations are complete, the national championship trophy has its place behind home plate and despite any inclement weather rolling through, Mississippi State’s run as defending champs is set to begin.
MSU welcomes No. 24 Long Beach State to Dudy Noble Field for a three-game set beginning today at 2 p.m. — moving from the original 3 p.m. first pitch due to weather concerns.
All the talk about needing to flush the 2021 title run becomes a reality – though some will continue to celebrate.
Mississippi State lost key pieces from last season, as many successful collegiate baseball programs do, to the MLB. College World Series most outstanding player Will Bednar is gone from the rotation and key bats such as Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan are gone as well.
There’s a core of returning players including, Brad Cumbest, Logan Tanner and Landon Sims among others, looking to keep the momentum going. Some, such as Cumbest, believe this year’s team can be better than last year’s.
That’ll mean those who prompted the gifs Chris Lemonis tweets will need to produce. Lemonis posts on social media anytime a “new dude” is announced — implying Mississippi State got a new commitment from a recruit.
The gifs have become a routine across sports all over the nation, but Lemonis has been among the most active.
Now it’s time for some of the young faces to shine.
There are 11 true freshmen on Mississippi State’s roster. Players such as Aaron Downs, Revy Higgins III and Slate Alford have already garnered some attention from their elders, and with open spots primarily in the outfield, these nonconference series could determine not just matters for this season, but for MSU’s future.
Earning playing time in their first season provides a chance for Lemonis to show that the next influx of talent won’t need to wait to see the field, even on a talented team reaching new heights.
Plus, the sales pitch becomes a bit easier with a trophy to show off.
“It’s attractive to the young recruits,” Lemonis said. “I think it does help. Having a championship doesn’t hurt.”
Lemonis’ complete pitch doesn’t revolve around just play, though. In the shuffle of his gifs, he has made a concerted effort to discuss the renovations of Dudy Noble Field more than most coaches in similar situations.
“The fan piece is huge here,” Lemonis said. “We take a lot of pride in it. I’m lucky our AD takes a lot of pride in it — that we wanna continue to be the best ballpark in the country and host the greatest fanbase in the country.”
He tweeted a video of the new ribbon board running along the grandstand to show off the new installment. On Tuesday, Mississippi State announced a series of fan enhancements including a season-long display of the national title trophy behind home plate along with food trucks, and other experiences.
Lemonis has one of the top college baseball environments and experiences at his disposable, and he knows how to sell it. As much as he cares for the fan experience, a championship coach knows how to be a championship salesman.