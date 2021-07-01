STARKVILLE – Just 17 hours after winning the first national championship in school history, the Mississippi State baseball team arrived back in Starkville on Thursday to a large group of cheering fans.
Led by head coach Chris Lemonis, holding up his team’s brand-new national championship trophy, the baseball team arrived back at Dudy Noble Field at 3:30 p.m. after a flight from Omaha, while fans from all over lined up through the parking lot to take pictures and sign autographs.
The celebration doesn’t end at the welcome home party, though, as there is a championship parade scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. The parade will start on University Drive and go throughout campus before ending at Dudy Noble Field.
“This fan base, they deserve this,” senior outfielder Tanner Allen said. “Being able to win a national championship and be able to celebrate with everybody, that’s something I’ll never forget. It wasn’t just us. It was all these people, too.”
And like many of the players who stepped off the bus to cheers, some of the fans that lined the parking lot already had national championship gear on.
One of those fans already wearing a championship T-shirt was Amy Langston, who drove two hours from Corinth on Thursday morning to get her shirt.
The life-long Mississippi State fan celebrated her 43rd birthday Wednesday afternoon, then woke up Thursday and left Corinth at 8:30 a.m. This was part of her birthday celebration. She hoped to not only get some championship gear, but wanted to stick around to cheer on the team that finally broke through.
“This was the best birthday ever,” Langston said. “It’s indescribable to see all of the fans and support for this team. They worked so hard to get where they are this season. We’ve come so close so many times, it’s surreal.”
Another lifelong fan in attendance was Bob Llewellyn, a 67-year old from Tupelo.
Llewellyn graduated from Mississippi State from 1976, so he’s been around for each one of Mississippi State’s 12 College World Series trips, although he’s never been to Omaha.
It’s still a bucket list item for Llewellyn and his wife, who he said watch any and everything Mississippi State related over and over again on the TV.
And while he couldn’t make the trip to “Dudy Noble North,” as people were calling TD Ameritrade Park this week, he couldn’t miss welcoming the Bulldogs back home.
“It’s wonderful,” Llewellyn said. “I’m glad it was baseball and I’m just excited about them. I have a feeling next year is going to be even better. I figured when Rafael (Palmeiro) and Will (Clark) and that group didn’t get it, maybe it was something out of touch, but they just keep getting better and better and finally, here it is.”